High school sports update for April 21

A few games Thursday night across southeast Minnesota in girls softball and baseball. Some to note:

Byron and number six Zumbrota-Mazeppa played with Z-M grabbing a 6-3 victory.

Hayfield faced Lourdes at Rochester's Fast-pitch Complex, and Lourdes came out on top 8-4.

In baseball, Century and Mayo played at Mayo Field, and Mayo came out on top with a 15-3 victory.