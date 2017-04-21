High school sports update for April 21 - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

High school sports update for April 21

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A few games Thursday night across southeast Minnesota in girls softball and baseball. Some to note:

Byron and number six Zumbrota-Mazeppa played with Z-M grabbing a 6-3 victory. 

Hayfield faced Lourdes at Rochester's Fast-pitch Complex, and Lourdes came out on top 8-4. 

In baseball, Century and Mayo played at Mayo Field, and Mayo came out on top with a 15-3 victory.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.