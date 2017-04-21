High school sports update for April 21

A few games Thursday night across southeast Minnesota in girls softball and baseball. Some to note:
Byron and number six Zumbrota-Mazeppa played with Z-M grabbing a 6-3 victory.
Hayfield faced Lourdes at Rochester's Fast-pitch Complex, and Lourdes came out on top 8-4.
In baseball, Century and Mayo played at Mayo Field, and Mayo came out on top with a 15-3 victory.
Can't Find Something?
KTTC
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.