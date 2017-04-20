Minnesota Department of Health: Sexually transmitted, injection drug-related infections up

The Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday that an annual report shows a "concerning rise" in STDs in 2016 compared to 2015. The report showed increased STD cases for drug users, especially for heroin, prescription opiates, and methamphetamine.

The Minnesota Department of Health said that in 2016, there were nearly 3,000 more cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

The report found chlamydia is the most reported infectious disease in the state, and that gonorrhea is the second most commonly reported STD in the state.

Also, the Minnesota Department of Health said the rate for Hepatitis C infections went up 38 percent.

The report showed that the number of HIV cases remained about the same in 2016 as in 2015, but people of color and injection drug users had more new HIV infections than other groups.

The Minnesota Department of Health suggests that sexually active people and injection drug users should seek out STD, HIV, and Hepatitis C testing at least once a year.