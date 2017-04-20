Rochester Figure Skating Club holds final dress rehearsal before big show

The Rochester Figure Skating Club is one of the oldest in the country and the Ice Show is one of their yearly highlights.

Figure skating is normally an individual sport so this is one of those rare occasions where everyone can come and work together.

This year's theme, In The Mood, is all about showing different emotions through music and skate.

Every year they try to have something special and this year's highlight is seeing one of their award winning skaters come back from Colorado.

But this is fun for everyone, even those in the sidelines.

"Well first off I love the sport. I've been in the sport my whole life since I was in the tots out at the Mayo Civic Auditorium," Debbie Colgan, director of the show, said. "But the kids are happy they are just so happy. It's just so much fun to get them out there and they love being out there and I love being in the back helping them out."

The main events are Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Rochester Recreational Center.