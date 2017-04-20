Neveln elementary have their tornado drill

A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant.More >>
Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.More >>
The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.More >>
Authorities confirm the discovery of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago.More >>
He did it for his late wife, and for numerous family members and friends who have recently passed. A Mower County man hauled bales of hay from his farm all the way to Kansas -- to help victims of wildfires. And it was the memories of those he lost that inspired him.More >>
The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Shea, 18, and two juveniles are facing a felony burglary charge in the third degree.More >>
A Wisconsin man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a Red Wing man. The Goodhue County Attorney said Wednesday afternoon that D'Angelo Masterjohn was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning. Charles Deonta Jones, 26, is being held in the Pierce County, Wisconsin Adult Detention Center in Ellsworth on charges that include second degree murder.More >>
