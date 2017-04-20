Missing Tennessee Student Found Safe, Former Teacher In Custody - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Missing Tennessee Student Found Safe, Former Teacher In Custody

Posted:
AP/KTTC -

Authorities confirm the discovery of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports Thursday that her former teacher,Tad Cummins, is under arrest and Elizabeth Thomas was safely recovered in Northern California. 

The student's father told  WSMV-TV that his daughter is probably going to be hungry and that he can't wait to tell her that he loves her. He said Thursday he didn't want to talk about Cummins, who is accused of kidnapping the girl.

Authorities say they were found at a commune in Cecilville, California, on Thursday. Cummins surrendered without incident.

The pair's disappearance on March 13th came after the school system investigated Cummins when another student reported seeing the then-married teacher kiss the girl at the Culleoka Unit School. Culleoka is a community about 60 miles south of Nashville near the Alabama state line.

On March 15th, surveillance images from a Walmart in Oklahoma City showed Cummins and the girl purchasing food items in the store with cash, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. The statement said the images captured showed Cummins had altered his hair to appear darker and the girl may have changed her hair color to red.

Court papers filed recently in the girl's disappearance say she was afraid of the teacher and thought she would face repercussions at school if she resisted him.
 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Tennessee Student Found Safe, Former Teacher In Custody

    Missing Tennessee Student Found Safe, Former Teacher In Custody

    Authorities confirm the discovery of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago. 

    More >>

    Authorities confirm the discovery of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago. 

    More >>

  • Waltham homeowner escapes fire during storm

    Waltham homeowner escapes fire during storm

    Fire crews were called to a home in Waltham late Thursday night. The fire was reported just before midnight at 204 Columbus Avenue. The owner, 46-year-old Toby Johnson, was home at the time. He says some how he woke up and saw smoke. When Brownsdale firefighters arrived on scene, Johnson was safe outside. Lightning was in the area at the time of the fire and power was out in the neighborhood. Johnson's father says there is no insurance on the property.  So far there is ...More >>
    Fire crews were called to a home in Waltham late Thursday night. The fire was reported just before midnight at 204 Columbus Avenue. The owner, 46-year-old Toby Johnson, was home at the time. He says some how he woke up and saw smoke. When Brownsdale firefighters arrived on scene, Johnson was safe outside. Lightning was in the area at the time of the fire and power was out in the neighborhood. Johnson's father says there is no insurance on the property.  So far there is ...More >>

  • RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

    RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

    Ramon Ruiz Jr.Ramon Ruiz Jr.

    Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her. 

    More >>

    Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Stewartville man behind bars after he flees police

    Stewartville man behind bars after he flees police

    A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement.  According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant. 

    More >>

    A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement.  According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant. 

    More >>

  • RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

    RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

    Ramon Ruiz Jr.Ramon Ruiz Jr.

    Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her. 

    More >>

    Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Wanted man in rural Mazeppa shooting in custody

    UPDATE: Wanted man in rural Mazeppa shooting in custody

    The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.

    More >>

    The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.

    More >>

  • Mower County man honors late wife, relatives and friends by helping Kansas fire victims

    Mower County man honors late wife, relatives and friends by helping Kansas fire victims

    David SchwartzDavid Schwartz

    He did it for his late wife, and for numerous family members and friends who have recently passed. A Mower County man hauled bales of hay from his farm all the way to Kansas -- to help victims of wildfires. And it was the memories of those he lost that inspired him.

    More >>

    He did it for his late wife, and for numerous family members and friends who have recently passed. A Mower County man hauled bales of hay from his farm all the way to Kansas -- to help victims of wildfires. And it was the memories of those he lost that inspired him.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Wisconsin man faces murder charges in Red Wing shooting

    UPDATE: Wisconsin man faces murder charges in Red Wing shooting

    A Wisconsin man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a Red Wing man.  The Goodhue County Attorney said Wednesday afternoon that D'Angelo Masterjohn was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning.  Charles Deonta Jones, 26, is being held in the Pierce County, Wisconsin Adult Detention Center in Ellsworth on charges that include second degree murder.

    More >>

    A Wisconsin man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a Red Wing man.  The Goodhue County Attorney said Wednesday afternoon that D'Angelo Masterjohn was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning.  Charles Deonta Jones, 26, is being held in the Pierce County, Wisconsin Adult Detention Center in Ellsworth on charges that include second degree murder.

    More >>

  • Three young people facing charges for burglaries along Iowa, Minnesota border

    Three young people facing charges for burglaries along Iowa, Minnesota border

    The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Shea, 18, and two juveniles are facing a felony burglary charge in the third degree.

    More >>

    The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Shea, 18, and two juveniles are facing a felony burglary charge in the third degree.

    More >>

  • Waltham homeowner escapes fire during storm

    Waltham homeowner escapes fire during storm

    Fire crews were called to a home in Waltham late Thursday night. The fire was reported just before midnight at 204 Columbus Avenue. The owner, 46-year-old Toby Johnson, was home at the time. He says some how he woke up and saw smoke. When Brownsdale firefighters arrived on scene, Johnson was safe outside. Lightning was in the area at the time of the fire and power was out in the neighborhood. Johnson's father says there is no insurance on the property.  So far there is ...More >>
    Fire crews were called to a home in Waltham late Thursday night. The fire was reported just before midnight at 204 Columbus Avenue. The owner, 46-year-old Toby Johnson, was home at the time. He says some how he woke up and saw smoke. When Brownsdale firefighters arrived on scene, Johnson was safe outside. Lightning was in the area at the time of the fire and power was out in the neighborhood. Johnson's father says there is no insurance on the property.  So far there is ...More >>

  • Olmsted Co. Sheriff: keep an eye on storage units after string of burglaries

    Olmsted Co. Sheriff: keep an eye on storage units after string of burglaries

    The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants people who rely on rental storage units to keep a close eye on their property after thousands of dollars worth of stolen items have been reported in multiple thefts dating back to Nov. 2016.  

    More >>

    The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants people who rely on rental storage units to keep a close eye on their property after thousands of dollars worth of stolen items have been reported in multiple thefts dating back to Nov. 2016.  

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.