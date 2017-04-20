Missing Tennessee Student Found Safe, Former Teacher In Custody

Authorities confirm the discovery of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports Thursday that her former teacher,Tad Cummins, is under arrest and Elizabeth Thomas was safely recovered in Northern California.

The student's father told WSMV-TV that his daughter is probably going to be hungry and that he can't wait to tell her that he loves her. He said Thursday he didn't want to talk about Cummins, who is accused of kidnapping the girl.

Authorities say they were found at a commune in Cecilville, California, on Thursday. Cummins surrendered without incident.

The pair's disappearance on March 13th came after the school system investigated Cummins when another student reported seeing the then-married teacher kiss the girl at the Culleoka Unit School. Culleoka is a community about 60 miles south of Nashville near the Alabama state line.

On March 15th, surveillance images from a Walmart in Oklahoma City showed Cummins and the girl purchasing food items in the store with cash, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. The statement said the images captured showed Cummins had altered his hair to appear darker and the girl may have changed her hair color to red.

Court papers filed recently in the girl's disappearance say she was afraid of the teacher and thought she would face repercussions at school if she resisted him.

