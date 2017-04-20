Franken: Trump budget cuts to NIH would be detrimental to Hormel - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Franken: Trump budget cuts to NIH would be detrimental to Hormel Institute

Posted: Updated:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Senator Al Franken visited Hormel Institute to tour the research facilities in Austin on Wednesday, and to hear how President Trump's proposed budget cuts could impact them.

Franken's staff has been conducting a series of "community listening sessions" across Minnesota to discuss the impacts of the president's proposed policy changes and cutbacks.

Senator Franken got to tour the institute while researchers with Hormel Institute talked to him about the advancements they've achieved with research and their technology.

After that, the Senator sat down with local leaders and heard their concerns about various possible cuts to federal programs, the Hormel Institute and how cuts could affect the community.

"The president's budget has a very big cut in NIH funding, which would be very detrimental to the research being done here," said Franken. "Detrimental to employment here in Austin, detrimental to science, detrimental to patients."

During his talks with local experts, he called the proposed cuts "almost an existential threat to science."  Institute officials talked about how mortality rates went down thanks to the research, and how treatments are less toxic now.

"If people lose their grants, they lose their jobs," said Dr. Ann Bode, Associate Director-Professor of the Hormel Institute-University of Minnesota.

The Hormel Institute said the President's proposed federal budget cuts would have a huge impact on cancer research efforts, their scientists, communities, families, businesses and organizations.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Stewartville man behind bars after he flees police

    Stewartville man behind bars after he flees police

    A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement.  According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant. 

    More >>

    A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement.  According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant. 

    More >>

  • RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

    RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

    Ramon Ruiz Jr.Ramon Ruiz Jr.

    Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her. 

    More >>

    Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Wanted man in rural Mazeppa shooting in custody

    UPDATE: Wanted man in rural Mazeppa shooting in custody

    The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.

    More >>

    The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.

    More >>

  • Mower County man honors late wife, relatives and friends by helping Kansas fire victims

    Mower County man honors late wife, relatives and friends by helping Kansas fire victims

    David SchwartzDavid Schwartz

    He did it for his late wife, and for numerous family members and friends who have recently passed. A Mower County man hauled bales of hay from his farm all the way to Kansas -- to help victims of wildfires. And it was the memories of those he lost that inspired him.

    More >>

    He did it for his late wife, and for numerous family members and friends who have recently passed. A Mower County man hauled bales of hay from his farm all the way to Kansas -- to help victims of wildfires. And it was the memories of those he lost that inspired him.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Wisconsin man faces murder charges in Red Wing shooting

    UPDATE: Wisconsin man faces murder charges in Red Wing shooting

    A Wisconsin man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a Red Wing man.  The Goodhue County Attorney said Wednesday afternoon that D'Angelo Masterjohn was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning.  Charles Deonta Jones, 26, is being held in the Pierce County, Wisconsin Adult Detention Center in Ellsworth on charges that include second degree murder.

    More >>

    A Wisconsin man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a Red Wing man.  The Goodhue County Attorney said Wednesday afternoon that D'Angelo Masterjohn was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning.  Charles Deonta Jones, 26, is being held in the Pierce County, Wisconsin Adult Detention Center in Ellsworth on charges that include second degree murder.

    More >>

  • Three young people facing charges for burglaries along Iowa, Minnesota border

    Three young people facing charges for burglaries along Iowa, Minnesota border

    The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Shea, 18, and two juveniles are facing a felony burglary charge in the third degree.

    More >>

    The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Shea, 18, and two juveniles are facing a felony burglary charge in the third degree.

    More >>

  • Waltham homeowner escapes fire during storm

    Waltham homeowner escapes fire during storm

    Fire crews were called to a home in Waltham late Thursday night. The fire was reported just before midnight at 204 Columbus Avenue. The owner, 46-year-old Toby Johnson, was home at the time. He says some how he woke up and saw smoke. When Brownsdale firefighters arrived on scene, Johnson was safe outside. Lightning was in the area at the time of the fire and power was out in the neighborhood. Johnson's father says there is no insurance on the property.  So far there is ...More >>
    Fire crews were called to a home in Waltham late Thursday night. The fire was reported just before midnight at 204 Columbus Avenue. The owner, 46-year-old Toby Johnson, was home at the time. He says some how he woke up and saw smoke. When Brownsdale firefighters arrived on scene, Johnson was safe outside. Lightning was in the area at the time of the fire and power was out in the neighborhood. Johnson's father says there is no insurance on the property.  So far there is ...More >>

  • Olmsted Co. Sheriff: keep an eye on storage units after string of burglaries

    Olmsted Co. Sheriff: keep an eye on storage units after string of burglaries

    The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants people who rely on rental storage units to keep a close eye on their property after thousands of dollars worth of stolen items have been reported in multiple thefts dating back to Nov. 2016.  

    More >>

    The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants people who rely on rental storage units to keep a close eye on their property after thousands of dollars worth of stolen items have been reported in multiple thefts dating back to Nov. 2016.  

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.