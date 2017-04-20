Waltham homeowner escapes fire during storm - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Waltham homeowner escapes fire during storm

Posted:
By Jess Abrahamson, Anchor/Producer/Reporter
Fire crews were called to a home in Waltham late Thursday night. The fire was reported just before midnight at 204 Columbus Avenue.

The owner, 46-year-old Toby Johnson, was home at the time. He says some how he woke up and saw smoke.

When Brownsdale firefighters arrived on scene, Johnson was safe outside.

Lightning was in the area at the time of the fire and power was out in the neighborhood.

Johnson's father says there is no insurance on the property. 

So far there is no estimate on the damage.
 

