RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver.

They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz, Jr.

Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.

The victim says Ruiz sounded angry and told her that he could see her.

She says shortly after that, he came and grabbed her car door in the Lowe's parking lot in Rochester.

After the confrontation, the victim ran out of the car, but Ruiz told her, " If you call the police I have a gun."

Police say the victim then returned to her car and drove to underground garage on the 4400 block of Stoneview Place SE.

Ruiz followed the victim in his own vehicle.

Officers say he then exited his vehicle and began hitting the victim's driver's-side window with a pocket knife.

The woman texted a man for help.

He arrived with another man. They called police.

The men say Ruiz got a revolver from his car and threatened to "shoot up the place".

Police say Ruiz then asked one of the men to open the garage so he could leave.

He fled the scene.

Police are looking for Ruiz. They ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 1(800)-222-TIPS if you have any information on his whereabouts.

Ruiz has had at least 2 domestic assault convictions in the past 10 years.

He faces charges for felony domestic assault, 2nd degree assault (dangerous weapon) , terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and possession of a firearm.



