Stewartville man behind bars after he flees police

A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant.

RPD says they were surveilling the McDonald's on Apache Drive.

They witnessed the subject of the warrant coming out of Beckman's vehicle.

Officers recognized Beckman from a Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest.

They attempted to stop him, but he fled through the McDonald's parking lot, and drove north in the southbound lanes of Apache Drive.

Officers say they decided not to pursue Beckman because he was a danger to multiple cars.

Then on Wednesday at 6:12 p.m. RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received some information that Beckman was on the 400 Block of 1st Avenue SE.

With the help of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office they entered an apartment he was in.

He was arrested at the scene.

Beckman faces charges for fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and failure to stop.



