Selfors tapped as next Stewartville Schools Superintendent - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Selfors tapped as next Stewartville Schools Superintendent

Posted:
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

Over the course of one weekend, Belinda Selfors went from taking part in a final interview to signing on the dotted line. 

The current superintendent for Hayfield Schools will now head schools in Stewartville after signing a contract earlier this week, according to School Board Chair Rob Mathias. 

Selfors was one of four final candidates for the job interviewed earlier this month, and one of three to make the final cut last Thursday

Mathias said Selfors was the unanimous choice, and she was "glad" to be chosen after receiving the news later that night.  

Selfors is at the end of her current contract with Hayfield, and had a tentative agreement to sign on for three more years with the Dodge County district. 

She was able to get out of the contract Monday, and that same night traveled to Stewartville to negotiate her contract.

By the end of the night, she was set to become the district's next superintendent, awaiting official school board approval at the meeting April 24. 

Selfors' contract begins July 1, but Mathias said both Stewartville and Hayfield schools have agreed to 'swap' Selfors between the districts to smooth out the transition. 

Current Stewartville Superintendent Dr. David Thompson is retiring at the end of his contract, but has agreed to work an additional 30 days if needed for the same reason. 

Selfors was a math teacher in North Dakota, and a principal for many years in Sauk Centre before coming to Hayfield in 2014. 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Waltham homeowner escapes fire during storm

    Waltham homeowner escapes fire during storm

    Fire crews were called to a home in Waltham late Thursday night. The fire was reported just before midnight at 204 Columbus Avenue. The owner, 46-year-old Toby Johnson, was home at the time. He says some how he woke up and saw smoke. When Brownsdale firefighters arrived on scene, Johnson was safe outside. Lightning was in the area at the time of the fire and power was out in the neighborhood. Johnson's father says there is no insurance on the property.  So far there is ...More >>
    Fire crews were called to a home in Waltham late Thursday night. The fire was reported just before midnight at 204 Columbus Avenue. The owner, 46-year-old Toby Johnson, was home at the time. He says some how he woke up and saw smoke. When Brownsdale firefighters arrived on scene, Johnson was safe outside. Lightning was in the area at the time of the fire and power was out in the neighborhood. Johnson's father says there is no insurance on the property.  So far there is ...More >>

  • RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

    RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

    Ramon Ruiz Jr.Ramon Ruiz Jr.

    Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her. 

    More >>

    Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her. 

    More >>

  • Stewartville man behind bars after he flees police

    Stewartville man behind bars after he flees police

    A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement.  According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant. 

    More >>

    A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement.  According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.