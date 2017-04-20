Selfors tapped as next Stewartville Schools Superintendent

Over the course of one weekend, Belinda Selfors went from taking part in a final interview to signing on the dotted line.

The current superintendent for Hayfield Schools will now head schools in Stewartville after signing a contract earlier this week, according to School Board Chair Rob Mathias.

Selfors was one of four final candidates for the job interviewed earlier this month, and one of three to make the final cut last Thursday

Mathias said Selfors was the unanimous choice, and she was "glad" to be chosen after receiving the news later that night.

Selfors is at the end of her current contract with Hayfield, and had a tentative agreement to sign on for three more years with the Dodge County district.

She was able to get out of the contract Monday, and that same night traveled to Stewartville to negotiate her contract.

By the end of the night, she was set to become the district's next superintendent, awaiting official school board approval at the meeting April 24.

Selfors' contract begins July 1, but Mathias said both Stewartville and Hayfield schools have agreed to 'swap' Selfors between the districts to smooth out the transition.

Current Stewartville Superintendent Dr. David Thompson is retiring at the end of his contract, but has agreed to work an additional 30 days if needed for the same reason.

Selfors was a math teacher in North Dakota, and a principal for many years in Sauk Centre before coming to Hayfield in 2014.