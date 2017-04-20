Throwback Thursday: Rochester's first female barber

The role of barber has often been filled by men, but in the 1930s Rochester could boast of having its own female barber.

In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, Elizabeth Ann Parker takes a moment to look at the camera while in the middle of a classic shave in April 1939.

That year, Parker bought the Center Street Barber shop from R. A. Best, whom she had worked for since 1937.

Parker realized her childhood dream of becoming a barber when, as the only woman in her class, she graduated from a St. Paul Barber school in 1929.

She worked at several shops in the Twin Cities before moving to Rochester and making her mark on the city's business history.