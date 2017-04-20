Wild stave off elimination with 2-0 victory over St. Louis

The Minnesota Wild walked into Scottrade Center in Saint Louis looking to stave off elimination and the end of their season.

Entering the game the St. Louis Blues held a 3-0 lead over the Wild and the Blues had a red-hot goaltender Jake Allen to try and carry them to the next round.

Lucky for Wild fans, Minnesota's goalie had something to say about that.

Devan Dubnyk had the second shutout of his career in the playoffs, leading the Wild to a 2-0 win over the Blues.

The Wild were able to get their first goal with about three minutes left in the first period when Blues goalie Allen got caught behind his own net allowing Charlie Coyle to cash in, finding the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Then with about three minutes left in the period once again, the Blues cashed in their second goal on a Martin Hanzal wrister for a 2-0 lead.

Then in the third it was all Dubnyk has he finished off his shutout. Dubnyk got 12 of his 28 saves in the third period, giving the Wild their first win of the series bringing it back to St. Paul, with a series record of 3-1.

The Wild hope to advance their quest of becoming only the fourth team to come back from a 3-0 deficit, the last coming in 2014 when the Los Angeles Kings came back to defeat the San Jose Sharks in the first round.

Game Five of this series will be on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The NHL has yet to announce the official start time.