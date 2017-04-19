Austin looks to make a more inclusive city

For many in Austin, the Boys High School Basketball team is an example of the community's diversity.More >>
For many in Austin, the Boys High School Basketball team is an example of the community's diversity.More >>
Betty Dowe and her pals in Harmony's Golden Happenings senior citizen group believe growing old is a gift that should be celebrated, not feared. Always hosting fun events for the community of Harmony, on Wednesday, the group put together a fashion show, with vintage clothing and hats. A little bit of fashion, tied with a little bit of history, and trips down memory lane. If you happened to be at the Harmony Community Center Wednesday afternoon, nostalgia of those "good old day...More >>
Betty Dowe and her pals in Harmony's Golden Happenings senior citizen group believe growing old is a gift that should be celebrated, not feared. Always hosting fun events for the community of Harmony, on Wednesday, the group put together a fashion show, with vintage clothing and hats. A little bit of fashion, tied with a little bit of history, and trips down memory lane. If you happened to be at the Harmony Community Center Wednesday afternoon, nostalgia of those "good old day...More >>
He did it for his late wife, and for numerous family members and friends who have recently passed. A Mower County man hauled bales of hay from his farm all the way to Kansas -- to help victims of wildfires. And it was the memories of those he lost that inspired him.More >>
He did it for his late wife, and for numerous family members and friends who have recently passed. A Mower County man hauled bales of hay from his farm all the way to Kansas -- to help victims of wildfires. And it was the memories of those he lost that inspired him.More >>
A Wisconsin man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a Red Wing man. The Goodhue County Attorney said Wednesday afternoon that D'Angelo Masterjohn was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning. Charles Deonta Jones, 26, is being held in the Pierce County, Wisconsin Adult Detention Center in Ellsworth on charges that include second degree murder.More >>
A Wisconsin man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a Red Wing man. The Goodhue County Attorney said Wednesday afternoon that D'Angelo Masterjohn was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning. Charles Deonta Jones, 26, is being held in the Pierce County, Wisconsin Adult Detention Center in Ellsworth on charges that include second degree murder.More >>
The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.More >>
The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants people who rely on rental storage units to keep a close eye on their property after thousands of dollars worth of stolen items have been reported in multiple thefts dating back to Nov. 2016.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants people who rely on rental storage units to keep a close eye on their property after thousands of dollars worth of stolen items have been reported in multiple thefts dating back to Nov. 2016.More >>
A judge Tuesday dismissed claims in a lawsuit filed against the Wabasha County Attorney's "Safe Driving Program," ruling that those filing the claim did not prove they were ever harmed, and because they voluntarily paid for the program and benefited from it, they cannot now get their money back.More >>
A judge Tuesday dismissed claims in a lawsuit filed against the Wabasha County Attorney's "Safe Driving Program," ruling that those filing the claim did not prove they were ever harmed, and because they voluntarily paid for the program and benefited from it, they cannot now get their money back.More >>
U.S. Representative and gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz hosted a town hall at Winona State University Tuesday evening. Now in his sixth term representing Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, the DFLer announced last month he plans to run for governor in 2018. During Tuesday's town hall, he talked about his decision.More >>
U.S. Representative and gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz hosted a town hall at Winona State University Tuesday evening. Now in his sixth term representing Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, the DFLer announced last month he plans to run for governor in 2018. During Tuesday's town hall, he talked about his decision.More >>
The rocks are in their final resting place: a new home, honoring veterans and current servicemen from Spring Grove. It's all part of a project that's been in the works since September of 2015 Chairman of the Spring Grove Veterans Memorial Group Charlie Sylling said serving one's country in the military is a calling, some volunteer and some were drafted, but all of those who have served or are serving answered their nation's call to defend freedom. This memorial honors those who ans...More >>
The rocks are in their final resting place: a new home, honoring veterans and current servicemen from Spring Grove. It's all part of a project that's been in the works since September of 2015 Chairman of the Spring Grove Veterans Memorial Group Charlie Sylling said serving one's country in the military is a calling, some volunteer and some were drafted, but all of those who have served or are serving answered their nation's call to defend freedom. This memorial honors those who ans...More >>
The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Shea, 18, and two juveniles are facing a felony burglary charge in the third degree.More >>
The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Shea, 18, and two juveniles are facing a felony burglary charge in the third degree.More >>
The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.More >>
The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.More >>
The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Shea, 18, and two juveniles are facing a felony burglary charge in the third degree.More >>
The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Shea, 18, and two juveniles are facing a felony burglary charge in the third degree.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants people who rely on rental storage units to keep a close eye on their property after thousands of dollars worth of stolen items have been reported in multiple thefts dating back to Nov. 2016.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants people who rely on rental storage units to keep a close eye on their property after thousands of dollars worth of stolen items have been reported in multiple thefts dating back to Nov. 2016.More >>
A Wisconsin man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a Red Wing man. The Goodhue County Attorney said Wednesday afternoon that D'Angelo Masterjohn was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning. Charles Deonta Jones, 26, is being held in the Pierce County, Wisconsin Adult Detention Center in Ellsworth on charges that include second degree murder.More >>
A Wisconsin man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a Red Wing man. The Goodhue County Attorney said Wednesday afternoon that D'Angelo Masterjohn was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning. Charles Deonta Jones, 26, is being held in the Pierce County, Wisconsin Adult Detention Center in Ellsworth on charges that include second degree murder.More >>
Two men are behind bars after allegedly threatening another man while he was riding a bike with his young children in Northwest Rochester. According to police, a 26-year-old man was riding his bike with his 3 and 5-year-old kids on an attached bike trailer on the 4900 block of 19th Ave, NW when a car pulled up beside them.More >>
Two men are behind bars after allegedly threatening another man while he was riding a bike with his young children in Northwest Rochester. According to police, a 26-year-old man was riding his bike with his 3 and 5-year-old kids on an attached bike trailer on the 4900 block of 19th Ave, NW when a car pulled up beside them.More >>
A judge Tuesday dismissed claims in a lawsuit filed against the Wabasha County Attorney's "Safe Driving Program," ruling that those filing the claim did not prove they were ever harmed, and because they voluntarily paid for the program and benefited from it, they cannot now get their money back.More >>
A judge Tuesday dismissed claims in a lawsuit filed against the Wabasha County Attorney's "Safe Driving Program," ruling that those filing the claim did not prove they were ever harmed, and because they voluntarily paid for the program and benefited from it, they cannot now get their money back.More >>
He did it for his late wife, and for numerous family members and friends who have recently passed. A Mower County man hauled bales of hay from his farm all the way to Kansas -- to help victims of wildfires. And it was the memories of those he lost that inspired him.More >>
He did it for his late wife, and for numerous family members and friends who have recently passed. A Mower County man hauled bales of hay from his farm all the way to Kansas -- to help victims of wildfires. And it was the memories of those he lost that inspired him.More >>
"We've been searching for the last two weeks for somebody to buy our milk, but we haven't had any luck yet," said Johnson, a herd manager at a La Crescent dairy farm. On April 4th, Johnson got a letter from Grassland Dairy Products, the farm's distributor, saying they could no longer buy their milk. "The big problem in Canada was they were importing milk when they had milk in Canada and their farmers didn't like it."More >>
"We've been searching for the last two weeks for somebody to buy our milk, but we haven't had any luck yet," said Johnson, a herd manager at a La Crescent dairy farm. On April 4th, Johnson got a letter from Grassland Dairy Products, the farm's distributor, saying they could no longer buy their milk. "The big problem in Canada was they were importing milk when they had milk in Canada and their farmers didn't like it."More >>