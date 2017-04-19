Search underway for wanted man in rural Mazeppa shooting

(KTTC) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's office is asking for help in finding a man wanted in a late night shooting near Mazeppa.

Deputies are looking for 37-year-old Aaron Anderson. Anderson allegedly fired a handgun at or near a person in rural Mazeppa around 10 p.m. Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Anderson made threatening statements to the victim and law enforcement before he fled the scene in a dark colored sedan with a loud exhaust.

Deputies believe that Anderson is in a dangerous state of mind. They say no one should approach him. If you see him, please call 911 and provide location and vehicle information to dispatch.

Anderson was already wanted on an arrest warrant out of Olmsted County that was issued on March 14th. He is wanted on a meth-related Second Degree Controlled Substance Crime charge and a Failure to Appear on a Motor Vehicle Theft charge.