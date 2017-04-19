Olmsted Co. Sheriff: keep an eye on storage units after string of burglaries

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office wants people who rely on rental storage units to keep a close eye on their property after thousands of dollars worth of stolen items have been reported in multiple thefts dating back to Nov. 2016.

Authorities say there have been eight reported burglaries in the county in that six-month stretch.

The total value of stolen items is approximately $40,000.

The items range from World War II model airplanes to motorcycles.

Five of the eight thefts occurred in Stewartville, including some of the most expensive hauls.

Other burglaries took place in Byron and Eyota.

The sheriff's office says the suspects are simply cutting locks from units and taking most, if not all, of the contents.

While deputies work with owners of the storage facilities to increase security measures, they ask those that store items in the lockers to check the contents frequently to make sure items are not stolen.

Anyone with information about these burglaries should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Here's a complete list with more information on this string of burglaries.

2510 Highway 63 NE Stewartville

Occurred 11.28.16 to 12.30.16

Reported on 12.30.16

$15,000 Loss

Entry by cutting lock

1308 Hadley Valley Court NE

Occurred 01.10.17 to 01.26.17

Reported on 01.27.17

$3500.00 Loss

Entry by removing/damaging lock

204 1St Avenue NE Stewartville

Occurred 12.31.16 to 02.02.17

Reported on 02.02.17

$400.00 Loss

Entry by cutting lock

102 13th Place NW Byron

Occurred 02.05.17 to 02.16.17

Reported on 02.17.17

$200.00 Loss

Entry by cutting lock

1851 1st Ave NE Stewartville

Occurred 11.01.16 to 02.27.17

Reported 03.27.17

$17,000 Loss

Units discovered unlocked

515 Jefferson Ave South Eyota

Occurred 02.01.17 to 04.05.17

Reported on 04.11.17

$1300.00 loss

Entry by cutting lock

2510 Highway 63 North Stewartville

Occurred 04.10.17 to 04.16.17

Reported on 04.16.17

$TBD but it is large

Doors discovered unsecured which lead to other lockers

111 4th ST SE Stewartville

Occurred 04.03.17 to 04.17.17

Reported on 07.17.17

$2600.00 Loss Entry by cutting lock