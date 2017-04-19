Twins lose to Indians 11-4, drop to .500

What began as a hopeful start to the season has turned to what fans and media alike expected of this Minnesota Twins (7-7) team.

The Twins dropped an 11-4 game to the Cleveland Indians (7-7) Tuesday night and have now lost six of eight, leaving them with a record of .500 after starting the season 5-1.

Phil Hughes (L, 2-1) was on the mound for the Twins, and he got roughed up for the second time this season, as he gave up six runs, four earned, on only eight hits in 3.1 innings.

Hughes gave up three in the first inning on an RBI groundout, a error by Max Kepler, and an RBI single by Lonnie Chisenhall to dig the Twins into a quick 3-0 hole.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Twins were able to get two off of Josh Tomlin (W, 1-2), on a Kepler sac fly, and a Robbie Grossman RBI double, making the score 3-2.

That one-run deficit didn't last very long, as Hughes quickly gave up a two run blast to Jose Ramirez, his fourth of the season, to make it a 5-2 game.

In the fourth, the Indians added one more off of Hughes ending his night.

Hughes gave up a one-out double to Abraham Almonte, then a single to Roberto Perez. An RBI single to right by Carlos Santana gave the Indians a 6-2 lead and knocked Phil Hughes out of the game after only 3.1 innings.

The Twins added a run in the bottom of the fourth on a Jorge Polanco sac fly, and another on a Miguel Sano home run in the eighth, but a two run triple in the sixth by the Indians Francisco Lindor put this game out of reach, and Edwin Encarnacion's two-run home run in the ninth was icing on the cake, or the final nail in the coffin for this game, as the Twins lost 11-4.

Indians starter Tomlin fared much better as he only allowed the three over his six innings, allowing seven hits while walking none and striking out two.

The Twins look to avoid a sweep Wednesday at 7:10 at Target Field with Adalberto Mejia (0-1) going up against Trevor Bauer (0-2).