Retired KG still has itch for playing, beef with T-Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Retirement has not extinguished the fire that burned in Kevin Garnett for 21 NBA seasons, nor has it healed the wounds opened during an acrimonious split with the Minnesota Timberwolves last summer.

Garnett envisioned having a large role in the decision-making process, particularly when it came to the move to fire general manager Milt Newton and coach Sam Mitchell after last season. Garnett tells The Associated Press he believes promises were broken, and he left last summer after a tense buyout negotiation with owner Glen Taylor.

Garnett also told the AP that he was upset with the way the team handled a memorial service for former team President Flip Saunders, the coach who drafted Garnett as a skinny teenager out of Farragut Academy High School in Chicago in 1995.

