Judge halts money-back claims against Wabasha County's "Safe Driving Program"

A judge Tuesday dismissed claims in a lawsuit filed against the Wabasha County Attorney's "Safe Driving Program," ruling that those filing the claim did not prove they were ever harmed, and because they voluntarily paid for the program and benefited from it, they cannot now get their money back.

The order by District Court Judge Mary C. Leahy clears Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh and other county officials involved in setting up the program, along with the City of Plainwell, the City of Wabasha and the City of Lake City. Unless Judge Leahy's ruling is appealed on the motions by both sides, this may be the end of litigation which has stretched back to 2013.

The case brought by Don Evanson and argued by attorney Erick Kaardal of Minneapolis was an attempt to force repayment from Wabasha County to people who took a safe driving class after getting a minor traffic citation, after which the offense kept off their official driving record. The arrangement is spelled out in an explanation on the sheriff's website. In it, Sheriff Bartsh explained that it was all an effort to cut down the number of highway deaths, and promote safe driving, without anyone being embarassed.

"We are now handing out a Safe Driving Class brochure with all of our simpler traffic tickets. Those offenses are listed on the brochure. The new option for a motorist that is given a ticket from one of our deputies is to attend a 2 hour Safe Driving Class on a scheduled Wednesday and have your citation dismissed. It will not go on your record, or affect your insurance. The class will cost $125.00 to attend which will cover the training costs. For your information, the basic speed citation is $127.00, with the majority going to the state. With this new program, the money will stay in the county and will be used specifically for training and equipment related to traffic enforcement."

But those filing suit against the sheriff's program argued that the diversion program was not legal, and on January 6, 2014, a different judge found that it indeed was not permitted under Minnesota law, and permanently barred Wabasha County from operating the Safe Driving Program. It was at that point that Kaardal pressed on with an attempt to seek damages as a class action lawsuit. He publicized the effort and encouraged people to join the Evanson suit.

But in Tuesday's ruling, Judge Leahy denied Kaardal's motion for court approval of a class action. The judge cited a case from 1919 as precedent set by the Minnesota Supreme Court that "in the absence of a mistake of fact or a statute mandating the repayment of the license fees, the voluntary payment and acceptance of the money between the parties was a mistake of law in light of the treaty, as such, the voluntary payment doctrine invalidated Plaintiffs' claim." In relation to the Evanson claim, Judge Leahy writes that "Plaintiffs voluntarily engaged in the Safe Driver Program believing, as the Defendants did, that the program was supported by the law. Both sides believed by participating litigants could keep the citations off their records, avoid insurance rate hikes, and move on with their lives. Both sides benefitted when the funds were used to retrain traffic law violators in safe driving skills and monetarily adding to Wabasha County's coffers to help meet the financial demands of promoting public safety."

Kaardal had previously asserted that over a nearly ten-year period, Wabasha County took in $439,673 from the Safe Driving Class program, while listing $434,330 in expenses. But Judge Leahy said that was not the point.

"Plaintiffs had options. They could have challenged the citations in traffic court or paid the fine rather than choosing to pay the fee and take the course. They chose to take the class, paid for the service and reaped the benefits. Their voluntary participation falls squarely within the (voluntary payment) doctrine."

Attorney Jason Kuboushek of Bloomington defended Wabasha County in the case, and attorney Tessa McEllistrem of Lake Elmo represented the City of Lake City, the City of Plainview and the City of Wabasha.