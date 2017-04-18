Congressman Tim Walz hosts town hall at Winona State University - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Congressman Tim Walz hosts town hall at Winona State University

By Chris Yu, Reporter
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

U.S. Representative and gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz hosted a town hall at Winona State University Tuesday evening.

Now in his sixth term representing Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, the DFLer announced last month he plans to run for governor in 2018.

During Tuesday's town hall, he talked about his decision.

"My thinking on why [I'm] looking at governor is because I look like you. I'm not giving up on D.C. But I think that old adage that the laboratories of Democracy are the states, and I think we got ourselves into a really tough bind in D.C. And I think, personally, I believe the way out of it is through states functioning again the way they used to," said Rep. Walz.

The congressman also discussed his desire to improve, not replace, the Affordable Care Act, as well as concerns over health care costs.

"What does an appendectomy cost at the hospital here?," Rep. Walz asked the audience. "Would it be so hard to put it on a menu like McDonald's does? Like a Big Mac or whatever? I understand I don't want to over simplify. But shouldn't there be a perimeter that lets us know what the costs are?"

One town hall attendee asked Rep. Walz about his thoughts on climate change.

"I think by 2020, anybody running for office mainstream-wise will recognize that climate change is real and we need to address it," Rep. Walz responded. "And when I was in China a while back at Beijing University -- if you want to have a place where everybody believes in climate change, it's Beijing, China, because you cannot breathe."

The congressman gave his take on President Trump as well.

"When it comes to doing business, either from the White House or from Mar-a-Lago, the only thing I'm asking for is -- you need to release the logs of the people you're seeing to know there is official business," Rep. Walz said. "The president is spending a lot now and I will recognize that this president is in a different situation because of where he came from.  I'm willing, as a legislator, to be okay, to make sure that his family and he is safe. I'm not okay if what's being done there is not public. Because it all comes back, and it's appropriate on tax day -- be transparent! Just be transparent!"

Prior to visiting Winona State University, Rep. Walz also stopped by People's Food Co-op in Rochester to hear what farmers want in the new farm bill.

