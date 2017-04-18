Congressman Tim Walz hosts town hall at Winona State University

A judge Tuesday dismissed claims in a lawsuit filed against the Wabasha County Attorney's "Safe Driving Program," ruling that those filing the claim did not prove they were ever harmed, and because they voluntarily paid for the program and benefited from it, they cannot now get their money back.More >>
Dangelo Masterjohn was the first person Dustin James met in Red Wing. "I looked at him like a brother honestly,"James said. He never would have expected this news. Police responded to the 400 block of Sanderson Street for an unconscious man on the sidewalk. When they got there, they found Masterjohn dead with a gunshot wound. Police are questioning a person of interest.More >>
U.S. Representative and gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz hosted a town hall at Winona State University Tuesday evening. Now in his sixth term representing Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, the DFLer announced last month he plans to run for governor in 2018. During Tuesday's town hall, he talked about his decision.More >>
The rocks are in their final resting place: a new home, honoring veterans and current servicemen from Spring Grove. It's all part of a project that's been in the works since September of 2015 Chairman of the Spring Grove Veterans Memorial Group Charlie Sylling said serving one's country in the military is a calling, some volunteer and some were drafted, but all of those who have served or are serving answered their nation's call to defend freedom. This memorial honors those who ans...More >>
The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Shea, 18, and two juveniles are facing a felony burglary charge in the third degree.More >>
Transportation. It's a key piece of the puzzle for Destination Medical Center and the future of Rochester. There were twelve transportation options being weighed by members of the DMCC board, including Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith. Decisions need to be made on key issues to whittle those options down to one.More >>
The Commissioner of Minnesota's Bureau of Mediation Services--Josh Tilsen--passed away Tuesday after complications from a Staphylococcus infection. Tilsen had worked at the BMS for 29 years. “Our entire Administration is deeply mourning today," said Governor Mark Dayton.More >>
The manhunt is over for the Cleveland man wanted for murdering a man live on Facebook. Authorities say suspect Steve Stephens, 37, fatally shot himself after a brief police pursuit in northwest Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. Steve Stephens was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the death of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Easter Sunday.More >>
Two men are behind bars after allegedly threatening another man while he was riding a bike with his young children in Northwest Rochester. According to police, a 26-year-old man was riding his bike with his 3 and 5-year-old kids on an attached bike trailer on the 4900 block of 19th Ave, NW when a car pulled up beside them.More >>
After much debate, the Rochester City Council has passed revisions to the city's social media policy. The original policy was first put in place last November, offering guidelines for city representatives on how to conduct themselves on city-run social media accounts.More >>
"We've been searching for the last two weeks for somebody to buy our milk, but we haven't had any luck yet," said Johnson, a herd manager at a La Crescent dairy farm. On April 4th, Johnson got a letter from Grassland Dairy Products, the farm's distributor, saying they could no longer buy their milk. "The big problem in Canada was they were importing milk when they had milk in Canada and their farmers didn't like it."More >>
The manhunt is over for the Cleveland man wanted for murdering a man live on Facebook. Authorities say suspect Steve Stephens, 37, fatally shot himself after a brief police pursuit in northwest Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. Steve Stephens was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the death of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Easter Sunday.More >>
A judge Tuesday dismissed claims in a lawsuit filed against the Wabasha County Attorney's "Safe Driving Program," ruling that those filing the claim did not prove they were ever harmed, and because they voluntarily paid for the program and benefited from it, they cannot now get their money back.More >>
Transportation. It's a key piece of the puzzle for Destination Medical Center and the future of Rochester. There were twelve transportation options being weighed by members of the DMCC board, including Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith. Decisions need to be made on key issues to whittle those options down to one.More >>
Monday marks 10 years since April Sorensen's body was found in her Northwest Rochester home. Investigators believe someone set fire to her bedroom to cover up the crime and today there are still so many questions as to what happened to April. Neighbors who lived in the area at the time of April's death tell the NewsCenter there's still a gaping hole in their hearts and minds about what happened. They say they remember seeing April's bright blonde hair and smilin...More >>
