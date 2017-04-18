Three young people facing charges for burglaries along Iowa, Minnesota border

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that three young people are facing charges, in connection to multiple burglaries along the Iowa and Minnesota border.

The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Shea, 18, and two juveniles are facing a felony burglary charge in the third degree. All three suspects are from Cresco. Shea is currently incarcerated. Investigators referred the juveniles to Juvenile Court Services.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint investigation over the Easter holiday weekend with the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, Howard County Sheriff's Office, and La Crosse Police Department.