DMCC Board discusses future of transportation in Rochester

Transportation. It's a key piece of the puzzle for Destination Medical Center and the future of Rochester.

There were twelve transportation options being weighed by members of the DMCC board, including Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith. Decisions need to be made on key issues to whittle those options down to one.

"We were looking at a variety of scenarios that look at different ways of combining and addressing those challenges and opportunities. Different modes of transit, different parking opportunities, different ways of orienting bike and pedestrian paths so that they all link together as a system and work very well and trying to assess which ones really work best for Rochester," said Transportation Study coordinator Beth Bartz.

Perhaps the biggest question will be whether to stick with the original DMC plan to make 2nd Street Southwest the main artery of downtown Rochester, or to pivot to Civic Center Drive.

"There was a lot of conversation today about how many demands there are on that particular street in terms of transit and cars and how congested it is. So we said, 'Yeah, maybe we ought to look at some other possible routes that would ease some of that pressure on that one street which can't get any wider and can only do so much," said Lt. Gov. Smith.

Getting the transportation issue solved quickly and in the correct manner is an important domino to fall to make DMC move forward.

"We all know that the transportation system is like the skeleton for economic development and the civic life of this community and we have to get it right," said Lt. Gov. Smith.

One thing is for certain, when DMC gets here, your route to work or school could be different, and that change could be for the better.

The DMCC board will meet in late April to discuss these transportation options further. A decision on the future of transportation in Rochester is expected by the end of this year.