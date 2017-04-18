Minnesota's Bureau of Mediation Services Commissioner Josh Tilsen passes away

The Commissioner of Minnesota's Bureau of Mediation Services--Josh Tilsen--passed away Tuesday after complications from a Staphylococcus infection. Tilsen had worked at the BMS for 29 years.

“Our entire Administration is deeply mourning today," said Governor Mark Dayton. "Commissioner Tilsen was our good friend, an important leader of our team, and a superb public servant. We will greatly miss his talent, expertise, and good humor. We offer our support to Josh’s wife, Faith, and the Tilsen family, as they mourn this tragic loss."

Gov. Dayton said Tilsen "demonstrated an extraordinary ability" to bring people together to mediate complex contracts and resolve disputes.

Tilsen had contracted the infection last week but his condition quickly worsened and he passed away early Tuesday morning with his family at his side. The governor's Chief of Staff Jaime Tincher said Deputy Commissioner Todd Doncavage will assume Tilsen’s duties as acting commissioner of the Bureau of Mediation Services.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.