"Facebook Killer" takes own life following police pursuit

The manhunt is over for the Cleveland man wanted for murdering a man live on Facebook.

Authorities say suspect Steve Stephens, 37, fatally shot himself after a brief police pursuit in northwest Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning.

"At a little after 11 today, Pennsylvania police officers received a tip that the white Ford Fusion was in a McDonald's parking lot near Erie, PA," said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. "Officers responded, the vehicle fled from the area. It was a short pursuit where the vehicle was stopped. When officers approached the vehicle, Steve Stephens took his own life."

Stephens was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the death of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Easter Sunday.

Godwin was murdered in broad daylight. Officials say Stephens broadcast Godwin's murder live on Facebook.

Police were investigating 400 tips from all over the country to find him. One of those tips lead them to Stephens Tuesday morning.