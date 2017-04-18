"Facebook Killer" takes own life following police pursuit

A death investigation is underway in Red Wing after a man was was found dead overnight on a sidewalk. Red Wing police say the man's body was found at 12:06 a.m. on the 400 block of Sanderson Street. The man's name is being withheld until his family is notified. Red Wing Fire Department, Goodhue County, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted on the scene. Anyone with information on what may have happened is asked to contact Red Wing Police at 651-385...More >>
Two men are behind bars after allegedly threatening another man while he was riding a bike with his young children in Northwest Rochester. According to police, a 26-year-old man was riding his bike with his 3 and 5-year-old kids on an attached bike trailer on the 4900 block of 19th Ave, NW when a car pulled up beside them.More >>
"We've been searching for the last two weeks for somebody to buy our milk, but we haven't had any luck yet," said Johnson, a herd manager at a La Crescent dairy farm. On April 4th, Johnson got a letter from Grassland Dairy Products, the farm's distributor, saying they could no longer buy their milk. "The big problem in Canada was they were importing milk when they had milk in Canada and their farmers didn't like it."More >>
The manhunt is over for the Cleveland man wanted for murdering a man live on Facebook. Authorities say suspect Steve Stephens, 37, fatally shot himself after a brief police pursuit in northwest Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. Steve Stephens was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the death of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Easter Sunday.More >>
Shots rang out Friday night at Maplewood Townhomes in Winona. Police said a bullet was found a foot away from a sleeping child, but apparently no one was hit. A police investigation led to the arrest of Jaquann Hughes, 22, of Chicago. A witness told police that Hughes, also known as "Bay Bay da Shoota," was having a disagreement with another man.More >>
If you happened to drive near Oronoco on Monday, you might have seen some interesting action in the skies: A helicopter, dropping loads of what looked like dirt into Oronoco Park. That helicopter was hard at work dropping seed and straw around Lake Shady and the Zumbro River, as part of the restoration project. This project stems from the devastation brought about in the floods of 2010, but now, some good is coming out of catastrophe. Not all weather-related catastrophes end with g...More >>
After much debate, the Rochester City Council has passed revisions to the city's social media policy. The original policy was first put in place last November, offering guidelines for city representatives on how to conduct themselves on city-run social media accounts.More >>
Monday marks 10 years since April Sorensen's body was found in her Northwest Rochester home. Investigators believe someone set fire to her bedroom to cover up the crime and today there are still so many questions as to what happened to April. Neighbors who lived in the area at the time of April's death tell the NewsCenter there's still a gaping hole in their hearts and minds about what happened. They say they remember seeing April's bright blonde hair and smilin...More >>
