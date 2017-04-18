Two arrested after allegedly threatening man, kids with gun

Two men are behind bars after allegedly threatening another man while he was riding a bike with his young children in Northwest Rochester.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was riding his bike with his 3 and 5-year-old kids on an attached bike trailer on the 4900 block of 19th Ave. NW when a car pulled up beside them.

The two men reportedly called him a snitch and threatened him with a handgun.

Police say the suspects followed the man and his kids to his home.

One suspect got out of the car and threatened him.

Police located the suspect's vehicle at the Holiday gas station on 37th Street NW.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Vidal Aknis of Rochester, who was inside the car.

Officers found the other suspect, Brandon Sum, at a residence in Northwest Rochester.

Both men are facing 2nd degree assault and threat