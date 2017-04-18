Investigation underway after man's body is found on Red Wing sid - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Investigation underway after man's body is found on Red Wing sidewalk

Posted:
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) -

A death investigation is underway in Red Wing after a man was was found dead overnight on a sidewalk.

Red Wing police say the man's body was found at 12:06 a.m. on the 400 block of Sanderson Street.  

The man's name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Red Wing Fire Department, Goodhue County, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted on the scene.

Anyone with information on what may have happened is asked to contact Red Wing Police at 651-385-3155. 

