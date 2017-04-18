KTTC Athlete of the Week: Belle Berg - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -

Slugging sophomore shortstop Belle Berg has led Chatfield to a 5-0 record this season.

"Chatfield sports you don't really hear much about it.  Because this year for girls' sports we weren't very good and I know... I'm on other volleyball and basketball teams... and we really haven't had much success," said Berg. "So for us to have success in softball is just something that is really good for Chatfield."

With three homers and nine RBIs so far in the young season, Belle Berg is this week's KTTC Sports Athlete of the Week.  Here's the story from KTTC Sports' Mark Poulose.

