Twins drop first game to Indians

The Minnesota Twins (7-6) get nine hits but only one run as they failed to get the offense going against the Cleveland (6-7) pitchers in a 3-1 loss Monday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

With Danny Salazar (W, 1-1) on the mound for the Indians, Eddie Rosario singled to center fielder Lonnie Chisenhall to score Jorge Polanco and give the Twins a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd.

Moving to the third, Kyle Gibson (L, 0-2), gave up a single to Yan Gomes, then a one out double to Francisco Lindor to give the Indians runners on second and third with one out and Michael Brantley at the plate. Brantley grounded out to first as the Twins conceded the run allowing Gomes to score.

Edwin Encarnacion then singled to left to drive in Lindor and give the Indians a 2-1 lead.

In the fifth, Michael Brantley hit his second home run of the season on a solo shot to center to give the Indians a 3-1 lead.

Gibson only allowed those three runs, but lasted only 5.1 innings, giving up eight hits and those three runs while walking two and striking out two.

On the other side, Salazar went six innings, giving up only one run on seven hits, striking out seven and walking two.

It was a battle of the pens from the seventh on, as both teams didn't allow a run.

For the Twins, Taylor Rogers retired all three batters he faced, and Tyler Duffey allowed one hit in his 2.2 innings, while striking out four.

On the other side, the triumvirate of Brian Shaw, Andrew Miller, and Cody Allen threw three scoreless innings, striking out three.

The Twins threatened to tie or win the game in the ninth, loading the bases against Allen, but Joe Mauer flew out to center to end the game, dropping the Twins record to 7-6.

The Indians and Twins play the second game of their three game set Tuesday night at 7:10 at Target Field with Adalberto Mejia (0-1) going up against Trevor Bauer (0-2).