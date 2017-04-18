Restovich, Solheim, Paukert and Rust inducted into Rochester Hall of Fame

The 27th annual Rochester Hall of Fame Banquet was held Monday night at the Canadian Honker Events Center at the Kahler Apache.

Four new members were inducted. George Restovich Jr. played basketball and baseball at Lourdes and Mayo. Brent Solheim played football and basketball at John Marshall High School. Laura Paukert earned 13 letters at Mayo with basketball as her main sport. Kevin Rust was inducted for his coaching of the Lourdes Girl's Tennis team to eleven State Championships.

Sam Bailey was honored with the Ben Sternberg Award for his outstanding contributions within the Rochester community. Sam is big in the sport of swimming.

The first Hall of Fame class was 1991 with Sternberg, Bernie Lusk, Roger Hagberg and Evar Silvernagle being inducted.