Rochester City Council approves revisions to social media policy - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester City Council approves revisions to social media policy

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

After much debate, the Rochester City Council has approved revisions to the city's social media policy.

The original policy was first put in place last November, offering guidelines for city representatives on how to conduct themselves on city-run social media accounts.

Monday night, by a vote of six to one, the City Council approved the following changes:

First, personal social media accounts of city representatives will now be subject to the policy, not just city-operated accounts, according to Director of Human Resources Linda Hillenbrand, who wrote the policy.

Second, authority figures have been appointed to make decisions when someone files a complaint.

And lastly, volunteers who do clerical and miscellaneous work will no longer be subject to the policy. Those who must adhere to the policy are city council members, board members, commission members and city employees.

"Writing a social media policy is a very difficult challenge because you are trying to balance the interests of the city, the mission of the city, with the rights of our boards, our commission members and our employees relative to their free speech," said Hillenbrand.

Although the Rochester City Council approved the revisions, members expressed concerns that certain parts of the policy are too subjective. City officials acknowledged they will continue to tweak the policy to adapt to the changing times.
 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Rochester City Council approves revisions to social media policy

    Rochester City Council approves revisions to social media policy

    After much debate, the Rochester City Council has passed revisions to the city's social media policy. The original policy was first put in place last November, offering guidelines for city representatives on how to conduct themselves on city-run social media accounts.

    More >>

    After much debate, the Rochester City Council has passed revisions to the city's social media policy. The original policy was first put in place last November, offering guidelines for city representatives on how to conduct themselves on city-run social media accounts.

    More >>

  • Planning for severe weather, before storms hit

    Planning for severe weather, before storms hit

    Damage from 2007 flooding in southeast MinnesotaDamage from 2007 flooding in southeast Minnesota

    Severe Weather Awareness Week is the National Weather Service's initiative to review severe thunderstorm hazards and promote safety ideas for the public. Severe weather may not be as common in Minnesota as it is in other parts of the country, but it still happens.

    More >>

    Severe Weather Awareness Week is the National Weather Service's initiative to review severe thunderstorm hazards and promote safety ideas for the public. Severe weather may not be as common in Minnesota as it is in other parts of the country, but it still happens.

    More >>

  • Lake Shady and Zumbro River restoration continues with helicopter seed, mulch drops

    Lake Shady and Zumbro River restoration continues with helicopter seed, mulch drops

    If you happened to drive near Oronoco on Monday, you might have seen some interesting action in the skies: A helicopter, dropping loads of what looked like dirt into Oronoco Park. That helicopter was hard at work dropping seed and straw around Lake Shady and the Zumbro River, as part of the restoration project. This project stems from the devastation brought about in the floods of 2010, but now, some good is coming out of catastrophe. Not all weather-related catastrophes end with g...

    More >>

    If you happened to drive near Oronoco on Monday, you might have seen some interesting action in the skies: A helicopter, dropping loads of what looked like dirt into Oronoco Park. That helicopter was hard at work dropping seed and straw around Lake Shady and the Zumbro River, as part of the restoration project. This project stems from the devastation brought about in the floods of 2010, but now, some good is coming out of catastrophe. Not all weather-related catastrophes end with g...

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fourth generation dairy farmer uncertain about farm's future

    Fourth generation dairy farmer uncertain about farm's future

    Richard and Paul JohnsonRichard and Paul Johnson

    "We've been searching for the last two weeks for somebody to buy our milk, but we haven't had any luck yet," said Johnson, a herd manager at a La Crescent dairy farm. On April 4th, Johnson got a letter from Grassland Dairy Products, the farm's distributor, saying they could no longer buy their milk. "The big problem in Canada was they were importing milk when they had milk in Canada and their farmers didn't like it."

    More >>

    "We've been searching for the last two weeks for somebody to buy our milk, but we haven't had any luck yet," said Johnson, a herd manager at a La Crescent dairy farm. On April 4th, Johnson got a letter from Grassland Dairy Products, the farm's distributor, saying they could no longer buy their milk. "The big problem in Canada was they were importing milk when they had milk in Canada and their farmers didn't like it."

    More >>

  • The investigation continues 10 years after April Sorensen's death

    The investigation continues 10 years after April Sorensen's death

    Monday marks 10 years since April Sorensen's body was found in her Northwest Rochester home.  Investigators believe someone set fire to her bedroom to cover up the crime and today there are still so many questions as to what happened to April. Neighbors who lived in the area at the time of April's death tell the NewsCenter there's still a gaping hole in their hearts and minds about what happened. They say they remember seeing April's bright blonde hair and smilin...

    More >>

    Monday marks 10 years since April Sorensen's body was found in her Northwest Rochester home.  Investigators believe someone set fire to her bedroom to cover up the crime and today there are still so many questions as to what happened to April. Neighbors who lived in the area at the time of April's death tell the NewsCenter there's still a gaping hole in their hearts and minds about what happened. They say they remember seeing April's bright blonde hair and smilin...

    More >>

  • "Bay Bay da Shoota" jailed at Winona after shots fired into Maplewood Townhomes

    "Bay Bay da Shoota" jailed at Winona after shots fired into Maplewood Townhomes

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    Shots rang out Friday night at Maplewood Townhomes in Winona.  Police said a bullet was found a foot away from a sleeping child, but apparently no one was hit.  A police investigation led to the arrest of Jaquann Hughes, 22, of Chicago.  A witness told police that Hughes, also known as "Bay Bay da Shoota," was having a disagreement with another man. 

    More >>

    Shots rang out Friday night at Maplewood Townhomes in Winona.  Police said a bullet was found a foot away from a sleeping child, but apparently no one was hit.  A police investigation led to the arrest of Jaquann Hughes, 22, of Chicago.  A witness told police that Hughes, also known as "Bay Bay da Shoota," was having a disagreement with another man. 

    More >>

  • Passerby prevents residential fire from spreading

    Passerby prevents residential fire from spreading

    A passerby prevented a Rochester residential fire from getting bigger. Rochester Fire says a passerby on West Circle Drive called them around 4:30 this morning after he saw flames coming from a home on the 100 block of 36th Avenue Northwest. A nearby Police officer controlled the flames with a hose until firefighters arrived.  When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw that a decorative wall in the backyard was on fire. They were able to put out the fire within a few&nb...More >>
    A passerby prevented a Rochester residential fire from getting bigger. Rochester Fire says a passerby on West Circle Drive called them around 4:30 this morning after he saw flames coming from a home on the 100 block of 36th Avenue Northwest. A nearby Police officer controlled the flames with a hose until firefighters arrived.  When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw that a decorative wall in the backyard was on fire. They were able to put out the fire within a few&nb...More >>

  • Overnight fire in Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 in damage

    Overnight fire in Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 in damage

    An overnight fire near downtown Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 worth of damage. The blaze began shortly before 11o'clock Friday night on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest at Werkstatt European Auto Services.

    More >>

    An overnight fire near downtown Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 worth of damage. The blaze began shortly before 11o'clock Friday night on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest at Werkstatt European Auto Services.

    More >>

  • Lake Shady and Zumbro River restoration continues with helicopter seed, mulch drops

    Lake Shady and Zumbro River restoration continues with helicopter seed, mulch drops

    If you happened to drive near Oronoco on Monday, you might have seen some interesting action in the skies: A helicopter, dropping loads of what looked like dirt into Oronoco Park. That helicopter was hard at work dropping seed and straw around Lake Shady and the Zumbro River, as part of the restoration project. This project stems from the devastation brought about in the floods of 2010, but now, some good is coming out of catastrophe. Not all weather-related catastrophes end with g...

    More >>

    If you happened to drive near Oronoco on Monday, you might have seen some interesting action in the skies: A helicopter, dropping loads of what looked like dirt into Oronoco Park. That helicopter was hard at work dropping seed and straw around Lake Shady and the Zumbro River, as part of the restoration project. This project stems from the devastation brought about in the floods of 2010, but now, some good is coming out of catastrophe. Not all weather-related catastrophes end with g...

    More >>

  • Rochester City Council approves revisions to social media policy

    Rochester City Council approves revisions to social media policy

    After much debate, the Rochester City Council has passed revisions to the city's social media policy. The original policy was first put in place last November, offering guidelines for city representatives on how to conduct themselves on city-run social media accounts.

    More >>

    After much debate, the Rochester City Council has passed revisions to the city's social media policy. The original policy was first put in place last November, offering guidelines for city representatives on how to conduct themselves on city-run social media accounts.

    More >>

  • Remembering Miracle Mile 65 years later

    Remembering Miracle Mile 65 years later

    Miracle Mile circa 1956Miracle Mile circa 1956
    If you will, take a step back in time to the year 1956. Four years prior, Miracle Mile shopping center had its grand opening. If you live in Rochester, you know that Miracle Mile is located downtown. But back in the 1950s, Miracle Mile's location was considered to be west Rochester, as the city hadn't grown to the 100,000+ population it is today. In that time, Miracle Mile was southern Minnesota's largest shopping center. It featured 40 stores, shops, and offices that included ...More >>
    If you will, take a step back in time to the year 1956. Four years prior, Miracle Mile shopping center had its grand opening. If you live in Rochester, you know that Miracle Mile is located downtown. But back in the 1950s, Miracle Mile's location was considered to be west Rochester, as the city hadn't grown to the 100,000+ population it is today. In that time, Miracle Mile was southern Minnesota's largest shopping center. It featured 40 stores, shops, and offices that included ...More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.