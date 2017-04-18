Rochester City Council approves revisions to social media policy

After much debate, the Rochester City Council has approved revisions to the city's social media policy.

The original policy was first put in place last November, offering guidelines for city representatives on how to conduct themselves on city-run social media accounts.

Monday night, by a vote of six to one, the City Council approved the following changes:

First, personal social media accounts of city representatives will now be subject to the policy, not just city-operated accounts, according to Director of Human Resources Linda Hillenbrand, who wrote the policy.

Second, authority figures have been appointed to make decisions when someone files a complaint.

And lastly, volunteers who do clerical and miscellaneous work will no longer be subject to the policy. Those who must adhere to the policy are city council members, board members, commission members and city employees.

"Writing a social media policy is a very difficult challenge because you are trying to balance the interests of the city, the mission of the city, with the rights of our boards, our commission members and our employees relative to their free speech," said Hillenbrand.

Although the Rochester City Council approved the revisions, members expressed concerns that certain parts of the policy are too subjective. City officials acknowledged they will continue to tweak the policy to adapt to the changing times.

