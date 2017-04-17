"Bay Bay da Shoota" jailed at Winona after shots fired into Maplewood Townhomes

Shots rang out Friday night at Maplewood Townhomes in Winona. Police said a bullet was found a foot away from a sleeping child, but apparently no one was hit.

Police said they responded to the public housing zone just before 9 p.m. Friday and a witness told them a man came outside and stood by a tree, firing rounds from a pistol.

Officers said they found three spent .40-caliber shell casings on the ground, and a bullet hole in one of the Maplewood Townhome buildings.

Investigating police officer Adam Brommerich wrote in the criminal complaint that they also recovered a bullet from the wall of the apartment.

"The bullet was found approximately one foot away from where a small child was lying on a bed," said Brommerich.

A police investigation led to the arrest of Jaquann Hughes, 22, of Chicago. A second witness told police that Hughes, also known as "Bay Bay da Shoota," was having a disagreement with another man. Police said they looked up a Facebook page for "Bay Bay da Shoota" and recognized him as Hughes. When an officer approached Hughes, he said he yelled out "Bay Bay" and Hughes stopped and looked at him.

Hughes faces two Dangerous Weapons Violation charges, the first that he intentionally discharged a firearm "under circumstances that endangered the safety of another" in a public housing zone, and the second that he recklessly discharged the firearm.