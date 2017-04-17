Austin police use K-9 to chase down fleeing domestic violence suspect

Austin police used a K-9 on Saturday evening to chase down and subdue a man they had been hunting.

Officers were trying to take a suspect into custody on a domestic assault warrant just after 7 p.m. The man they were searching for: Cory Gunsallus.

Police Chief Brian Krueger said as officers were gathering to move on a home in the 11-hundred block of 3rd Avenue Southwest, a neighbor yelled that their man was running out the front door.

After pursuing him through the city neighborhoods, a K-9 handler in the vicinity commanded the fleeing man to stop, and after a warning, the police chief said the dog was sent after him. Police took Gunsallus into custody in the 600 block of 9th Street Southwest, where he was hiding in a back yard.

Chief Krueger said Gunsallus, 35, now faces the original felony domestic assault charge and an additional charge of fleeing a police officer.