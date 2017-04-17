Planning for severe weather, before storms hit

Severe Weather Awareness Week is the National Weather Service's initiative to review severe thunderstorm hazards and promote safety ideas for the public. Severe weather may not be as common in Minnesota as it is in other parts of the country, but it still happens.

Like in 2007, when flooding devastated southeast Minnesota.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the area. One family reported more than three feet of water in their house, while another said that the entire town of Rushford was under water. President George W. Bush eventually declared the flood stricken areas of southeast Minnesota as a federal disaster area.

In 2012, massive hail covered the landscape in Lake City after severe thunderstorms moved through the area.

The golf ball-sized hail piled up and it almost looked like snow on the ground. Locals couldn't believe the size of the hail that fell. One farmer reported that most of the alfalfa that he was growing was probably gone due to the hail.

And earlier this year, when an EF-1 tornado ripped through the town of Clarks Grove.

It was part of a line of storms that produced the earliest tornadoes in recorded history in the land of 10,000 lakes. The tornado took some by surprise, as emergency management and other authorities had not even had their severe weather training yet. A National Weather Service storm survey crew said the tornado touched down to the southwest of Clarks Grove, went through Geneva and then ended up east of Ellendale and west of Blooming Prairie, leaving plenty of damage in its wake. The noise the tornado made was compared to a passing train.

All of these events serve as a reminder, to have your severe weather plan ready now, rather than later.

This Thursday, April 20th, is Tornado Drill Day in Minnesota. The National Weather Service will be using the emergency alert system to simulate a tornado warning at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m.