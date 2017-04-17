The investigation continues 10 years after April Sorensen's death

Monday marks 10 years since April Sorensen's body was found in her Northwest Rochester home. Investigators believe someone set fire to her bedroom to cover up the crime and today there are still so many questions as to what happened to April.

Neighbors who lived in the area at the time of April's death tell the NewsCenter there's still a gaping hole in their hearts and minds about what happened.

They say they remember seeing April's bright blonde hair and smiling face as she worked on her front lawn. Her neighbor says she often thinks about what April's life would have been like if she were still alive.

27-year-old Sorensen was found murdered in her home on April 17th, 2007.

Investigators believe on the day of her murder, April came home from school and within an hour, someone assaulted her. April was strangled her to death. Her bedroom was set on fire.

Since April's death, police have gathered several DNA samples and continue to look at persons of interest. However, the case still remains unsolved.

On the 10th anniversary of her death, investigators are hoping that advances in technology will help them answer questions they couldn't answer before.

There is still a 25-thousand dollar reward for any information that can lead to an arrest or conviction. Police ask that you call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS know of anything that can help solve the crime.

