The investigation continues 10 years after April Sorensen's death

"We've been searching for the last two weeks for somebody to buy our milk, but we haven't had any luck yet," said Johnson, a herd manager at a La Crescent dairy farm. On April 4th, Johnson got a letter from Grassland Dairy Products, the farm's distributor, saying they could no longer buy their milk. "The big problem in Canada was they were importing milk when they had milk in Canada and their farmers didn't like it."More >>
Monday marks 10 years since April Sorensen's body was found in her Northwest Rochester home. Investigators believe someone set fire to her bedroom to cover up the crime and today there are still so many questions as to what happened to April. Neighbors who lived in the area at the time of April's death tell the NewsCenter there's still a gaping hole in their hearts and minds about what happened. They say they remember seeing April's bright blonde hair and smilin...More >>
New information was revealed Monday morning in the investigation into singer Prince's death. The day Prince died, authorities recovered hundreds of pills from his Paisley Park estate. The search warrant executed April 21, 2016, was available for public viewing for the first time Monday.More >>
An overnight fire near downtown Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 worth of damage. The blaze began shortly before 11o'clock Friday night on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest at Werkstatt European Auto Services.More >>
As a part of Lanesboro Art's residency program, two artists from New York are in town for a documentary theater project. Their project, titled "Nora", focuses on the play "A Doll's House", by Henrik Ibsen, which shattered gender norms at the time, as well as the portrayal of women since the 19th century.More >>
Too often do people just play games to win. It's refreshing to watch two teams just going to have fun. As for the new development to the world of basketball, the globetrotters introduced the 4 point line, a difficult shot to make, 30 feet from the basket.More >>
(KTTC) -- A 10-day manhunt for a Wisconsin fugitive has come to an end. Joseph Jakubowski was arrested early Friday morning The 32-year-old was taken into custody at about 6 a.m. on a farmer's property in Richland County, southeast of La Crosse. The Richland County Sheriff's Office says the farmer called them around 7 o'clock Thursday night after he came across a man camping on his property. While the farmer said the stranger was cordial, he called law enforcemen...More >>
