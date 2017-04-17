Doctor prescribed pills for Prince under friend's name

New information was revealed Monday morning in the investigation into singer Prince's death.

The day Prince died, authorities recovered hundreds of pills from his Paisley Park estate.

The search warrant executed April 21, 2016, was available for public viewing for the first time Monday.

That day, hundreds of painkiller pills were recovered from various locations inside the sprawling home of the late singer.

But none of these pills were prescribed to Prince.

Instead, most of them were in the name of Kirk Johnson, a close friend and bodyguard.

According to the documents, a doctor prescribed these pills, including oxycodone, for Prince using Johnson's name to protect Prince's privacy.

Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg worked at a Minnetonka clinic not far from Paisley Park.

A suitcase was discovered next to Prince's bed the day he died, including one bottle labeled "Vitamin D," but had controlled substance narcotics inside.

Those pills, according to the documents, were not prescribed by Dr. Schulenberg.

Prince died from an overdose of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic drug.

