Minnesota Wild unable to beat hot goalie Jake Allen, Blues take 3-0 series lead

The Minnesota Wild entered game three of their first round series licking their wounds after two straight 2-1 losses to the St. Louis Blues, in which the Wild out shot them a combined 76-48. In the third game of this best of seven series, the result was the same.

For a third straight game the Wild out shot the Blues, this time 41-31, but lost 3-1 as Jake Allen had a third straight fantastic performance getting 40 saves, bringing his save percentage to .974 for the series.

The Wild gave up an early goal in the first, Colton Parayko knocked one in at the 3:25 mark of the first period to give his team a 1-0 lead.

In the second, the Wild bounced back as Charlie Coyle knocked in the rebound to tie the game at one.

That tie didn't last very long, as Jaden Schwartz scored his second goal of the series on the power play to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead.

The Blues scored an empty net goal with just over a minute to play, to give St. Louis a 3-1 victory and bringing them a game away from advancing, and the Wild a game away from the end of their season.

The Wild look to stave off elimination on Wednesday in game four in St. Louis at 9:30 on NBCSN.