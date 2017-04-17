Twins drop 3-1 game to the White Sox in the 10th

In a weekend when the Minnesota Twins only gave up four runs, they only came away with one victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox, as the Twins dropped the weekend series 2-1 with a 3-1 loss on Sunday.

Starting pitchers James Shields (1-0) and Hector Santiago (1-1) traded scoreless innings until the bottom of the fifth, when Brian Dozier hit an inside-the-park home run, after White Sox center fielder Jacob May failed to make a diving catch, giving the Twins a 1-0 lead.

Shields bounced back the next inning. Throwing another scoreless inning, he finished the day going six innings, giving up five hits, one run, while striking out five and walking three.

On the other side, Santiago had a great start going going seven shutout innings, striking out six while giving up six hits.

In the eighth, Matt Belisle came to the mound, having given up only one run in his five appearances to that point. Belisle hit Jose Abreau on a 3-2 pitch with one out, then after a single by Avisail Garcia and Matt Davidson's sacrifice fly to center field, the game was tied at one.

Things stayed that way until the 10th when Leury Garcia led off the inning with a double, then two batters later, Avisail Garcia, needing only a sac fly to give his team the lead, drilled an 0-1 pitch from Ryan Pressly (L, 0-2) over the right center field wall to give the White Sox a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, White Sox closer David Robertson (S, 3) made quick work of the Twins, striking out Max Kepler and Miguel Sano before retiring Joe Mauer on a 4-3 ground-out to end the game. Nate Jones got the win (1-0).

This brought the Twins record to 7-5 leaving them a game behind the Detroit Tigers for the division lead.

The Twins welcome the defending American League Pennant-winning Cleveland Indians to town for the first time this season, as Danny Salazar (0-1) and Kyle Gibson (0-1) face-off at 7:10 p.m. Monday at Target Field.

Player of the Series

Ervin Santana is the player of the series once again, the second time this season. In Saturday's game, Santana pitched a one-hit complete-game shutout striking out eight and walking only one. The one hit came in the top of the third. The performance brought Ervin Santana's record to 3-0 on the year. In his league-leading 22 innings pitched, Santana has a 0.41 ERA (second in baseball) giving up only five hits, one run, while walking five and striking out 15. So far this season, opposing hitters have hit .071 and have a WHIP of 0.45, both leading the league.