New York artists have special project in Lanesboro

As a part of Lanesboro Art's residency program, two artists from New York are in town for a documentary theater project.

Their project, titled "Nora", focuses on the play "A Doll's House", by Henrik Ibsen, which shattered gender norms at the time, as well as the portrayal of women since the 19th century.

While there, the two will be holding workshops on their specialties, like a storytelling workshop held Saturday.

They'll also be holding a songwriting and singing workshop on Thursday, April 20th.

Coming from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and New York, Lanesboro is a change of pace for the two.

"It's our first time in the Midwest, and our first time in such a small town, which is exactly opposite of New York in so many ways," Jacinta Closellas, one of the artists said. "I felt people are so engaged, so open, and willing to participate, and that's beautiful."

As for their project, they'll be meeting with women in the area to get their views in relation to the play.

They'll be presenting what they've learned on Friday April 21st at St. Mane theater.

