New York artists have special project in Lanesboro

As a part of Lanesboro Art's residency program, two artists from New York are in town for a documentary theater project. Their project, titled "Nora", focuses on the play "A Doll's House", by Henrik Ibsen, which shattered gender norms at the time, as well as the portrayal of women since the 19th century.More >>
Chanting in the streets of Rochester with one goal in mind.More >>
An overnight fire near downtown Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 worth of damage. The blaze began shortly before 11o'clock Friday night on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest at Werkstatt European Auto Services.More >>
Too often do people just play games to win. It's refreshing to watch two teams just going to have fun. As for the new development to the world of basketball, the globetrotters introduced the 4 point line, a difficult shot to make, 30 feet from the basket.More >>
(KTTC) -- A 10-day manhunt for a Wisconsin fugitive has come to an end. Joseph Jakubowski was arrested early Friday morning The 32-year-old was taken into custody at about 6 a.m. on a farmer's property in Richland County, southeast of La Crosse. The Richland County Sheriff's Office says the farmer called them around 7 o'clock Thursday night after he came across a man camping on his property. While the farmer said the stranger was cordial, he called law enforcemen...More >>
JC Penney is postponing its planned liquidation sales and closure of 138 stores. Turns out those stores have seen better than expected sales and traffic since the company announce they would be closing. The liquidation will now begin May 22nd instead of April 17th as originally planned. The new closure date will be July 31st. That's six weeks later than JC Penney had first stated. Area stores slated to close include Winona, Red Wing, Faribault, Fairmont and Decorah.More >>
In a packed room at the American Legion, folks were able to see what the future may hold for the organization here in Rochester. A 12 story hotel, with room for the Legion and the VFW.More >>
A Rochester family say they were "so scared" after seeing what appeared to be an alligator near Cascade Lake.
Hanad Elhssan was taking a walk with her four sons around Cascade Lake Tuesday evening. But they said at about 7 p.m., they spotted an alligator crawl out of a retention pond east of Cascade Lake.More >>
