Overnight fire in Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 in damage

An overnight fire near downtown Rochester leaves an estimated $700,000 worth of damage.

The blaze began shortly before 11o'clock Friday night on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northwest at Werkstatt European Auto Services.

Emergency dispatchers were receiving calls from residents in the area reporting that they could smell something burning.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy smoke was seeping around the overhead doors and on the west side of the building.

There are no fire alarm systems or sprinklers in the building effected.

This morning firefighters were still on the scene putting out hot spots and were concerned about remaining parts of the roof collapsing.

Other businesses attached to the building suffered smoke damage as well, but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading.

No one was injured.

The Rochester Fire Department also has reduced lanes on 6th Avenue NW due to the structure's condition.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, but thunderstorms were happening around the time the blaze started.

Fire crews state that they will remain on scene until at least Monday. They also advise people not to approach the building due to it's weakened structural integrity.