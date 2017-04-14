Harlem Globetrotters hit Rochester

Too often do people just play games to win.

It's refreshing to watch two teams just going to have fun.

As for the new development to the world of basketball, the globetrotters introduced the 4 point line, a difficult shot to make, 30 feet from the basket.

But they wouldn't have come up with it if they couldn't make the shot.

However as a special touch for Rochester, they invited a group of kids from EPIC Endeavors Preschool Academy to sing the National Anthem.

A challenge in and of itself, but they were more than capable.

"When you set a bar for students they always seem to rise to it and when they did tonight, they did an epic job," Trista Stamness, Director of the school, said. "We were really proud just to see that they overcame some fear; right before it when they saw some big crowd and we knew that when they rose over that fear, they accomplished it."

Also tonight the Globetrotters aimed to get folks to donate to the red cross.