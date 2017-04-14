Rochester residents visit the butcher shop to prepare for Easter meals

Lots of people were taking advantage of their day off for Good Friday by heading to the butcher shop to prep for their Easter meals.

Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe has been serving hungry Rochester customers since 1974. Easter is one of their busiest times of the year, just behind Christmas.

The shop sells all kinds of meat, but ham takes the center stage at this time of year. There are three different varieties, unsliced, spiral sliced, and the most popular, the honey glazed spiral sliced ham.

"These are the honey-glazed. So we're using sugar, some ham spices, and a blowtorch. I'll have my guy come back and do a couple for us, so you can get some looks at it. Very, very popular. Adds a nice crust to them, just like candy on there when it's done," said manager Dan Miller.

If you haven't gotten a chance to pick up your ham or other meat yet, you still have time. Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but it'll be closed on Easter Sunday.