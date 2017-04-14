Remembering Miracle Mile 65 years later

If you will, take a step back in time to the year 1956. Four years prior, Miracle Mile shopping center had its grand opening.

If you live in Rochester, you know that Miracle Mile is located downtown. But back in the 1950s, Miracle Mile's location was considered to be west Rochester, as the city hadn't grown to the 100,000+ population it is today.

In that time, Miracle Mile was southern Minnesota's largest shopping center. It featured 40 stores, shops, and offices that included food, apparel, hardware, liquor, and department stores.

Betty Ronningen recalled her life as a young woman. "When I was young I lived in Blooming Prairie, and my parents would say 'we're going to Rochester to shop.' The only place to go at that time was Miracle Mile," said Ronningen.

For a small town girl, Miracle Mile was the only place she had to go.

David Daffer-Gottschalk smiled when thinking about the shopping center back in the 1960s. Toy Box, a toy store in Miracle Mile, was the pinnacle of his childhood.

"Some of the years my parents would give me $5 to go and spend it on my birthday. I remember buying one of those model horses."

Fast forward more than 60 years, where Miracle Mile looks a lot different.

"The time has come now to redevelop and look forward to the future," said Scott Johnson, owner of S J Jewelers located in Miracle Mile.

These days bulldozers and scraps of metal occupy the shopping center's southern lot.

Johnson is concerned that people might think all of Miracle Mile is being demolished, which is not true. "We're always busy but people ask, 'what's going to happen?'"

What is going to happen is the empty stores from Dison's Cleaners, which is located to the right of S J Jewelers, to the south will be demolished.

"The public's perception that Miracle Mile is closing and it's going to be demolished, but it's only one part of Miracle Mile that's being demolished. The rest of us businesses here are alive and well, and you can take that from a jeweler because that statement is as good as gold," said Johnson.

According to Johnson, the demolition process should conclude next week. The south lot where the empty stores currently sit will become a grocery store and apartment complex. The grocery store is expected to be up and running in the fall of 2018.