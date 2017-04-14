Smoked Meat Loaf
Ingredients
? 2 Pound 85% lean ground beef
? ½cup ketchup
? ½cup oatmeal
? ¼cup finely diced green peppers
? ¼cup chef salt
Procedure
Pre-heat grill to 300 degrees
Mix all ingredient together and form into 2 loaves equal the same size or 8 equal size burgers
Place on aluminum foil and set aside until grill is ready
Place Meatloaf on grill and smother with Black Pepper Ketchup (Recipe Below)
Black Pepper Ketchup
Ingredients
? 4 cups ketchup
? ¼cup Black Pepper
? ¼cup Malted Vinegar
Procedure
Mix all ingredients together, brush on meatloaf during cooking or burger after the flip
