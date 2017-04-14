Smoked Meat Loaf

Ingredients

? 2 Pound 85% lean ground beef

? ½cup ketchup

? ½cup oatmeal

? ¼cup finely diced green peppers

? ¼cup chef salt

Procedure

Pre-heat grill to 300 degrees

Mix all ingredient together and form into 2 loaves equal the same size or 8 equal size burgers

Place on aluminum foil and set aside until grill is ready

Place Meatloaf on grill and smother with Black Pepper Ketchup (Recipe Below)

Black Pepper Ketchup

Ingredients

? 4 cups ketchup

? ¼cup Black Pepper

? ¼cup Malted Vinegar

Procedure

Mix all ingredients together, brush on meatloaf during cooking or burger after the flip