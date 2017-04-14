You Won Segment! Rib-Eye Bone in ChopHouse Style

Ingredients :

? 1 pound of Red Skin Potato Bake in over for 25 minutes and cool

? 2-6oz packages of Boursin Cheese

? 3 large Portobello’s stem and gills removed

? 3 tbs sunflower oil

? 3 Shallots peeled

? 1-Bone-in Ribeye 4#

? Wildwood’s All-Purpose Seasoning

Procedure:

? Pre-heat grill to 450 degrees

? Using a melon ball scoop out the middle of each, cooked redskin potato and fill with Boursin, Sprinkle with Chef salt and

? Place shallot on grill indirect form heat for about 30 minutes

? Brush each mushroom cap with sunflower oil and season with chef salt

? Season both sides of ribeye with All-Purpose Seasoning and let steak come up to room temp before grilling

? Grilled steak for 5 minutes and turn a quarter turn and grill for 5 minutes more. Turn meat and reduce heat to 300 degrees and cook for another 35-45 minutes until desired temperature is met

? Place stuffed potatoes, shallots and Mushrooms on Grilled for about 20 minutes at 300 degrees until cheese is bubbly in potatoes

? Slice mushroom and Shallots and serve on top of steak and potatoes on the side