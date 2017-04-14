You Won Segment! Rib-Eye Bone in ChopHouse Style
Ingredients :
? 1 pound of Red Skin Potato Bake in over for 25 minutes and cool
? 2-6oz packages of Boursin Cheese
? 3 large Portobello’s stem and gills removed
? 3 tbs sunflower oil
? 3 Shallots peeled
? 1-Bone-in Ribeye 4#
? Wildwood’s All-Purpose Seasoning
Procedure:
? Pre-heat grill to 450 degrees
? Using a melon ball scoop out the middle of each, cooked redskin potato and fill with Boursin, Sprinkle with Chef salt and
? Place shallot on grill indirect form heat for about 30 minutes
? Brush each mushroom cap with sunflower oil and season with chef salt
? Season both sides of ribeye with All-Purpose Seasoning and let steak come up to room temp before grilling
? Grilled steak for 5 minutes and turn a quarter turn and grill for 5 minutes more. Turn meat and reduce heat to 300 degrees and cook for another 35-45 minutes until desired temperature is met
? Place stuffed potatoes, shallots and Mushrooms on Grilled for about 20 minutes at 300 degrees until cheese is bubbly in potatoes
? Slice mushroom and Shallots and serve on top of steak and potatoes on the side
JC Penney is postponing its planned liquidation sales and closure of 138 stores. Turns out those stores have seen better than expected sales and traffic since the company announce they would be closing. The liquidation will now begin May 22nd instead of April 17th as originally planned. The new closure date will be July 31st. That's six weeks later than JC Penney had first stated. Area stores slated to close include Winona, Red Wing, Faribault, Fairmont and Decorah.More >>
In a packed room at the American Legion, folks were able to see what the future may hold for the organization here in Rochester. A 12 story hotel, with room for the Legion and the VFW.More >>
A jury in Albert Lea has found David Easter guilty on all counts in the murder of Spencer Brown last August at Myre-Big Island State Park. After reviewing some of the evidence before noon on Thursday, including the 911 call and police dashcam videos, the jury came back with a verdict about 5 p.m.More >>
Bunnies and bread: what do they have in common? Maybe a little more than you think. The Great Harvest Bread Company, a Rochester business, is getting into the Easter spirit while also giving back. "Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we are banging out tons and tons of these bunnies, about 120 a day," said Alec Rife, a Great Harvest Bread Company employee.More >>
Rochester's Golden Hill School will soon be torn down and a developer will use the site for a new shopping center. A school board member said the center will include Marshalls, an off-price department store, and Ulta Beauty, a popular beauty products store.More >>
