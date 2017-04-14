Hyvees’s Local Produce on the Grill
Ingredients
Skewers
? 1-pint cremini mushrooms
? 1 -pint cherry tomatoes
? 1 red onion, cut into 1" pieces
? 1 zucchini, sliced into ½" thick coins
? 1 yellow zucchini, sliced into ½" thick coins
? 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1" pieces
? 1 green bell pepper, cut into 1" pieces
MARINADE
? 1/4 cup Sunflower oil
? 3 TBS Chopped Garlic or 3 cloves Chopped
? 2 TBS lemon Juice
? 2 sprigs fresh oregano chopped
? 4 leave chopped basil
? 1 tsp Kosher salt
? 1 tsp Black pepper
JC Penney is postponing its planned liquidation sales and closure of 138 stores. Turns out those stores have seen better than expected sales and traffic since the company announce they would be closing. The liquidation will now begin May 22nd instead of April 17th as originally planned. The new closure date will be July 31st. That's six weeks later than JC Penney had first stated. Area stores slated to close include Winona, Red Wing, Faribault, Fairmont and Decorah.More >>
JC Penney is postponing its planned liquidation sales and closure of 138 stores. Turns out those stores have seen better than expected sales and traffic since the company announce they would be closing. The liquidation will now begin May 22nd instead of April 17th as originally planned. The new closure date will be July 31st. That's six weeks later than JC Penney had first stated. Area stores slated to close include Winona, Red Wing, Faribault, Fairmont and Decorah.More >>
In a packed room at the American Legion, folks were able to see what the future may hold for the organization here in Rochester. A 12 story hotel, with room for the Legion and the VFW.More >>
In a packed room at the American Legion, folks were able to see what the future may hold for the organization here in Rochester. A 12 story hotel, with room for the Legion and the VFW.More >>
A jury in Albert Lea has found David Easter guilty on all counts in the murder of Spencer Brown last August at Myre-Big Island State Park. After reviewing some of the evidence before noon on Thursday, including the 911 call and police dashcam videos, the jury came back with a verdict about 5 p.m.More >>
A jury in Albert Lea has found David Easter guilty on all counts in the murder of Spencer Brown last August at Myre-Big Island State Park. After reviewing some of the evidence before noon on Thursday, including the 911 call and police dashcam videos, the jury came back with a verdict about 5 p.m.More >>
Bunnies and bread: what do they have in common? Maybe a little more than you think. The Great Harvest Bread Company, a Rochester business, is getting into the Easter spirit while also giving back. "Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we are banging out tons and tons of these bunnies, about 120 a day," said Alec Rife, a Great Harvest Bread Company employee.More >>
Bunnies and bread: what do they have in common? Maybe a little more than you think. The Great Harvest Bread Company, a Rochester business, is getting into the Easter spirit while also giving back. "Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we are banging out tons and tons of these bunnies, about 120 a day," said Alec Rife, a Great Harvest Bread Company employee.More >>
Rochester's Golden Hill School will soon be torn down and a developer will use the site for a new shopping center. A school board member said the center will include Marshalls, an off-price department store, and Ulta Beauty, a popular beauty products store.More >>
Rochester's Golden Hill School will soon be torn down and a developer will use the site for a new shopping center. A school board member said the center will include Marshalls, an off-price department store, and Ulta Beauty, a popular beauty products store.More >>