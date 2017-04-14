Hyvees’s Local Produce on the Grill

Two men from California are now behind bars in Olmsted County, after Rochester police find over 40 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of their car. A Rochester police officer pulled over the car after it was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th St and 11th Ave SE. At first, the men refused to stop for police, making a series of U-turn avoiding the squad car. Eventually, they stopped, and police could smel...

More >>