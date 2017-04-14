Hyvee’s Local Produce on the Grill - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Hyvee’s Local Produce on the Grill

Posted:

Ingredients

Skewers

? 1-pint cremini mushrooms

? 1 -pint cherry tomatoes

? 1 red onion, cut into 1" pieces

? 1 zucchini, sliced into ½" thick coins

? 1 yellow zucchini, sliced into ½" thick coins

? 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1" pieces

? 1 green bell pepper, cut into 1" pieces

MARINADE

? 1/4 cup Sunflower oil

? 3 TBS Chopped Garlic or 3 cloves Chopped

? 2 TBS lemon Juice

? 2 sprigs fresh oregano chopped

? 4 leave chopped basil

? 1 tsp Kosher salt

? 1 tsp Black pepper

