Apricot Smoked Chicken and Chicken Stuffed BBQ Peppers
Ingredients:
? 3 cups apricot preserves
? 1 cup cider vinegar
? 1 TBS chipotle Powder
? 1 TBs Fresh Rosemary
? 1 tsp Kosher Salt
? 1 tsp Black Pepper
? 2 # boneless skinless chicken thighs
Procedure:
? Combine first 6 ingredients and mix well
? Add chicken thighs and marinate over night
? Preheat Grill to 300 Degrees and place meat on grill and cook until reaches 165 degrees
? Serve with Steamed rice and smoked Cauliflower? Or cool and shred for a stuffed peppers
Apricot Chicken Stuffed BBQ Peppers
? 1# Shredded Apricot Chicken
? 6 oz cream cheese (softened)
? ¼cup small diced green peppers
? ¼cup small Diced yellow onion
? 1 cup Cheddar jack shredded cheese
? ¼cup BBQ Sauce
? 4 medium-large bell peppers
? 1 more cup Cheddar jack shredded cheese
Procedure
? Preheat grill to 375 degrees
? Mix first 6 ingredients together well
? Cut each bell pepper in half, (Top to Bottom) Remove core and all seeds and stem area
? Divide the filling into each of the pepper halves and sprinkle the remaining cup of shredded cheese on top of filling stuffed peppers
? Cook on grill over on non-direct heat for about 30 minutes until the temperature inside the pepper is 165 degrees
JC Penney is postponing its planned liquidation sales and closure of 138 stores. Turns out those stores have seen better than expected sales and traffic since the company announce they would be closing. The liquidation will now begin May 22nd instead of April 17th as originally planned. The new closure date will be July 31st. That's six weeks later than JC Penney had first stated. Area stores slated to close include Winona, Red Wing, Faribault, Fairmont and Decorah.More >>
In a packed room at the American Legion, folks were able to see what the future may hold for the organization here in Rochester. A 12 story hotel, with room for the Legion and the VFW.More >>
A jury in Albert Lea has found David Easter guilty on all counts in the murder of Spencer Brown last August at Myre-Big Island State Park. After reviewing some of the evidence before noon on Thursday, including the 911 call and police dashcam videos, the jury came back with a verdict about 5 p.m.More >>
Bunnies and bread: what do they have in common? Maybe a little more than you think. The Great Harvest Bread Company, a Rochester business, is getting into the Easter spirit while also giving back. "Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we are banging out tons and tons of these bunnies, about 120 a day," said Alec Rife, a Great Harvest Bread Company employee.More >>
Rochester's Golden Hill School will soon be torn down and a developer will use the site for a new shopping center. A school board member said the center will include Marshalls, an off-price department store, and Ulta Beauty, a popular beauty products store.More >>
