Apricot Smoked Chicken and Chicken Stuffed BBQ Peppers

Ingredients:

? 3 cups apricot preserves

? 1 cup cider vinegar

? 1 TBS chipotle Powder

? 1 TBs Fresh Rosemary

? 1 tsp Kosher Salt

? 1 tsp Black Pepper

? 2 # boneless skinless chicken thighs

Procedure:

? Combine first 6 ingredients and mix well

? Add chicken thighs and marinate over night

? Preheat Grill to 300 Degrees and place meat on grill and cook until reaches 165 degrees

? Serve with Steamed rice and smoked Cauliflower? Or cool and shred for a stuffed peppers

Apricot Chicken Stuffed BBQ Peppers

? 1# Shredded Apricot Chicken

? 6 oz cream cheese (softened)

? ¼cup small diced green peppers

? ¼cup small Diced yellow onion

? 1 cup Cheddar jack shredded cheese

? ¼cup BBQ Sauce

? 4 medium-large bell peppers

? 1 more cup Cheddar jack shredded cheese

Procedure

? Preheat grill to 375 degrees

? Mix first 6 ingredients together well

? Cut each bell pepper in half, (Top to Bottom) Remove core and all seeds and stem area

? Divide the filling into each of the pepper halves and sprinkle the remaining cup of shredded cheese on top of filling stuffed peppers

? Cook on grill over on non-direct heat for about 30 minutes until the temperature inside the pepper is 165 degrees