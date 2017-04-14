Cauliflower and uh……….. Cauliflower?

Smoked Cauliflower with a lemon garlic butter and red pepper puree & Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Ingredients: Smoked Cauliflower

? 2 heads of Cauliflower

? 1 cup olive oil

? ¼cup Ribriffic Seasoning

Procedure:

Preheat smoker to about 260 Degrees, Cut Cauliflower in half and rub all 4 pieces with oil and sprinkle with Seasoning. Place on smoker for about 40-60 or until cauliflower is tender

Ingredients: lemon garlic butter

? 1 cup green onion

? 1 tsp granulated garlic

? ½pound softened butter

? Juice from 2 lemons and zest from 1

? Salt and Pepper (To Taste)

Procedure:

? Puree in blender until all combine

Ingredients: Red pepper puree

? 2 red peppers Roasted on Grill, peeled and seeded

? 1 TBS Salt

? 1 TBS Pepper

? 1 TSP Oliver Oil

Procedure:

? Combine all ingredients in blender and mix until smooth

Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Ingredients:

? 1 head of Shredded Cauliflower this be done with a grater or food processor

? 1 cup Shredded Cheese

? 1 TBS Granulated Garlic

? 1 TBS Kosher Salt

? 2 eggs

Procedure:

? Preheat grill to 300 with Pizza stone in place

? Steam Caulifower in microwave Safe bowl for about 5 minutes until tender or on Stovetop steamer for about 10-15 minutes until very tender

? When fully cooked drain and cool completely

? Combine egg, cheese and Salt & Pepper with Cooked Cauliflower, mix well and flatten into a pizza crust on wax paper

? Use your favorite Cooked Ingredients on the crust, tomato sauce, cheese, cooked meats and vegetables

? Sliced on to Grill stone and cook until cheese is melted and hot through, cust chousl have a nice toasted brown color