Cauliflower and uh……….. Cauliflower?

Smoked Cauliflower with a lemon garlic butter and red pepper puree & Cauliflower Pizza Crust
Ingredients: Smoked Cauliflower
? 2 heads of Cauliflower
? 1 cup olive oil
? ¼cup Ribriffic Seasoning
Procedure:
Preheat smoker to about 260 Degrees, Cut Cauliflower in half and rub all 4 pieces with oil and sprinkle with Seasoning. Place on smoker for about 40-60 or until cauliflower is tender
Ingredients: lemon garlic butter
? 1 cup green onion
? 1 tsp granulated garlic
? ½pound softened butter
? Juice from 2 lemons and zest from 1
? Salt and Pepper (To Taste)
Procedure:
? Puree in blender until all combine
Ingredients: Red pepper puree
? 2 red peppers Roasted on Grill, peeled and seeded
? 1 TBS Salt
? 1 TBS Pepper
? 1 TSP Oliver Oil
Procedure:
? Combine all ingredients in blender and mix until smooth
Cauliflower Pizza Crust
Ingredients:
? 1 head of Shredded Cauliflower this be done with a grater or food processor
? 1 cup Shredded Cheese
? 1 TBS Granulated Garlic
? 1 TBS Kosher Salt
? 2 eggs
Procedure:
? Preheat grill to 300 with Pizza stone in place
? Steam Caulifower in microwave Safe bowl for about 5 minutes until tender or on Stovetop steamer for about 10-15 minutes until very tender
? When fully cooked drain and cool completely
? Combine egg, cheese and Salt & Pepper with Cooked Cauliflower, mix well and flatten into a pizza crust on wax paper
? Use your favorite Cooked Ingredients on the crust, tomato sauce, cheese, cooked meats and vegetables
? Sliced on to Grill stone and cook until cheese is melted and hot through, cust chousl have a nice toasted brown color
