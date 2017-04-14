Wisconsin fugitive caught after 10 days on the run

(KTTC) -- A 10-day manhunt for a Wisconsin fugitive has come to an end. Joseph Jakubowski was arrested early Friday morning The 32-year-old was taken into custody at about 6 a.m. on a farmer's property in Richland County, southeast of La Crosse.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office says the farmer called them around 7 o'clock Thursday night after he came across a man camping on his property. While the farmer said the stranger was cordial, he called law enforcement because the camper refused to leave. He had no idea it was Jakubowski.

Deputies arrested Jakubowski after surrounding the property for more than 10 hours. Firearms were recovered from his campsite.

Jakubowski allegedly stole 18 guns from a gun store in Janesville, Wisconsin. Officials also say he mailed a 161-page manifesto to President Donald Trump detailing specific examples of how the government had wronged him.

We'll learn more about the arrest in an afternoon news conference.