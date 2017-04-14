Police recover 43 pounds of marijuana from rental car in Rochester

In a packed room at the American Legion, folks were able to see what the future may hold for the organization here in Rochester. A 12 story hotel, with room for the Legion and the VFW.More >>
From a building and structure standpoint, it's pretty obvious the Mayo Civic Center has undergone some major changes in the last two years. And, the inner workings are also making changes. The MCC Commission held a meeting on Wednesday to update the community on the strategic plan. Major goals include creating an internal culture to attract and retain talent, co-hosting a minimum of ten civic events between 2017 and 2019, partnering with local non-profits and other organizations fo...
Bunnies and bread: what do they have in common? Maybe a little more than you think. The Great Harvest Bread Company, a Rochester business, is getting into the Easter spirit while also giving back. "Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we are banging out tons and tons of these bunnies, about 120 a day," said Alec Rife, a Great Harvest Bread Company employee.
A jury in Albert Lea has found David Easter guilty on all counts in the murder of Spencer Brown last August at Myre-Big Island State Park. After reviewing some of the evidence before noon on Thursday, including the 911 call and police dashcam videos, the jury came back with a verdict about 5 p.m.
Thursday MnDOT announced $1 billion will be spent on state road and bridge projects in 2017. They say 211 projects will be performed statewide. However Transportation Commissioner Charlie Zelle says there is not enough money to fund additional needed projects since the legislature has not passed the bonding bill.
Rochester's Golden Hill School will soon be torn down and a developer will use the site for a new shopping center. A school board member said the center will include Marshalls, an off-price department store, and Ulta Beauty, a popular beauty products store.
Tuesday evening the Rochester School Board decided to suspend plans to make the former Minnesota School of Business into a pre-school, deciding it would cost too much money.
A Rochester family say they were "so scared" after seeing what appeared to be an alligator near Cascade Lake.
Hanad Elhssan was taking a walk with her four sons around Cascade Lake Tuesday evening. But they said at about 7 p.m., they spotted an alligator crawl out of a retention pond east of Cascade Lake.
The Pentagon says U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military's largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan.
