Police recover 43 pounds of marijuana from rental car in Rochester

Two men from California are now behind bars in Olmsted County, after Rochester police find over 40 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of their car.

A Rochester police officer pulled over the car after it was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th St and 11th Ave SE.

At first, the men refused to stop for police, making a series of U-turn avoiding the squad car.

Eventually, they stopped, and police could smell an odor of marijuana and conducted a search.

That's when the officer found 43.25 pounds of marijuana inside duffel bags containing 41 one-pound bags.

Police also seized 15-hundred dollars in cash.

The suspects are both from Redding, Calif.

They were driving in Rochester in a rental car.

26-year-old Travis Johnson-Curl and 39-year-old Gregory Johnson are facing 2nd degree controlled substance sales charges and 3rd degree possession of marijuana charges.

Both are felonies.

Police say the men claim to be in town for a wedding.

No word on where the drugs came from, but the investigation is ongoing.

Possible search warrants could come from this morning's bust.