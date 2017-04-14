Rochester man arrested for DWI with child in his car

A Rochester man is arrested on a DWI charge after deputies say he drove erratically with a 5-year-old child in his car.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's office took 45-year-old Makur Gang into custody after he was stopped for an erratic driving report.

A Deputy was called to southbound Highway 63 around 7 Thursday night. The deputy caught up with Gang's white Malibu on Highway 30. The deputy reported smelling alcohol on Gang, who failed a field sobriety test. A 5-year-old child was in his car.

Deng was arrested and taken to the Adult Detention Center where he refused a blood alcohol test.

Deng faces charges of 3rd degree DWI and 2nd degree refusal to test.

Social services has re-united the child with its mother.